Should you renew a maturing CD account this November?

Have a CD account with a November maturity date looming? Here's what you should (and shouldn't) do next.

Getty Images/iStockphoto A certificate of deposit account has been one of the better places to keep your money in recent years. Interest rates were exponentially higher than they were at the start of the decade and they're fixed, allowing savers to rely on a big return in a way that they couldn't with alternative account types.

And, depending on the initial deposit, you could have earned hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars worth of interest. But even the most strategically opened CDs won't last forever and, if you have an account with a maturity date on the calendar this November, you may find yourself understandably contemplating your next steps. You'll need to make a decision relatively quickly, too, as most banks will require you to decide within a limited grace period of approximately two weeks.

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Failure to act within that designated period could result in your account being rolled over to a new one, potentially with less favorable terms. At the same time, renewing it, either with your current bank or a different one, could make more sense. Below, we'll outline three specific reasons why it could be worth renewing a maturing CD account this November. There's a strong case to be made for savers considering a CD renewal for their maturing account this month.

Here are three reasons why it can be worth pursuing:The cooling interest rate environment many found themselves in last fall or at the start of the year is no longer the one many are now operating in. So interest rates may actually be higher than what you currently have your CD account locked with. In this case, renewing it may offer you a more lucrative opportunity than what was available previously.

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Still, shopping around will be key here so don't automatically renew it with your current bank until you've taken the time to shop around to see what rates other banks and credit unions are also offering. Fortunately, you can easily shop for the top CD rates online right away. While the difference may not be substantial, a CD remains one of your more profitable savings account options now.

Currently, CDs generally have higher rates than what savers can secure with a high-yield savings, money market or traditional savings account. And all three of those alternatives have variable rates that will adapt based on market conditions, which isn't a risk that the fixed-rate CD account offers.

Don't pursue the highest CD rate, however, without being comfortable with the term as an early withdrawal penalty could easily negate all of the interest you've earned to that point, bringing you back to where you started. Investing in the stock market has been a smart move in the past with returns historically in the double digits. But is that really the right move for money you want to protect now?

For some, the inherent risks may be worth the reward while, for others, it may be smarter to renew the CD and protect their funds a bit longer. And with CD terms starting as short as three months and rising up to 10 years, there's likely an account that can be configured to meet your savings goals now without preventing you from pivoting or adjusting your approach sometime in 2027.

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A CD renewal for those with accounts set to mature this month won't be the right choice for every saver, especially with today's unpredictable economic conditions to account for. But with the possibility that today's CD rates could be actually higher than what you already have, the reality that a CD remains one of your more profitable savings account options and the need for protection possibly superseding the incentive to invest a CD renewal can be the smart, strategic and lucrative move for savers to consider.

Just be sure to carefully compare rates, terms and lenders before moving to renew your account with the current servicer as there may be preferable options available elsewhere.