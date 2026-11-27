Procedures for airport security can vary by location, but in general, here's what you should do with your tablet and its protective sleeve while traveling.

Seasoned jetsetters with TSA PreCheck or Clear privileges may be lucky enough to forget how nerve-wracking regular security lines can be. However, for many anxious travelers without such fast passes, nothing induces stress quite like airport security.

Even when lines are short, walking through a TSA checkpoint can be tense. You start with crowds of harried flyers carrying often cumbersome bags.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, you make these antsy crowds funnel through a maze of stanchions and barricades just to reach the initial phase of passenger screening. If you forgo a carry-on or personal item, a walk through a metal detector or full-body scanner could mark the end of your journey through security — unless, of course, either machine flags an anomaly. If they do, expect some additional scrutiny in the form of a pat-down.