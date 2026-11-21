The ongoing debate on whether people should charge their Thanksgiving guests for dinner has left social media divided.

A resurfaced debate about hosts asking guests and family to pay a fee for Thanksgiving dinner has divided social media.after she shared that her family is charging $25 per person, in addition to asking guests to bring a dish.

People in the comments pointed out rising grocery costs.

Also read Forecasts Increasingly Call for a Snowy Thanksgiving Despite El Niño

"Because food is very expensive now," one person responded. Another said, "Because groceries don't grow on trees. It's your contribution to the dinner.

"that prices of popular Thanksgiving-related items, like turkey, ham and sweet potatoes, have seen an uptick in 2026. Other products on the list are milk, dinner rolls, frozen green beans and peas, and dressing.posted a video about the discourse and, in his comment section, stated that "there's a better way to go about it than a blanket charge per person.

Advertisement

" In a separate video, a different creator saw both sides, saying that asking for a fee is usually "tacky" but understandable for 2026. "If you have to bill your guests the following day for a party at your home, you cannot afford to have parties at your home," one person replied. Someone else chimed in, "Someone hosting an event shouldn't expect people to pay for what they're planning for.

"Two etiquette experts, Crystal L. Bailey, director of The Etiquette Institute of Washington, and Elaine Swann, author of "Elaine Swann's Book of Modern Etiquette," spoke to USA TODAY about the debate and tips for hosts considering a fee for their Thanksgiving guests:Don’t let Thanksgiving feel transactional. Potlucks are a great alternative to asking for a fee. Consider asking guests to contribute with food or other helpful items for the gathering. Also, lean into people’s specialties.

Who’s best at mac and cheese? Who’s bringing the stuffing?

“You coordinate with your guests, and you say, ‘Hey, it's tight for all of us. Let's do this together, and let's figure out what the menu is and who wants to sign up for what,” Swann said.

“Being specific is helpful because I mean, you don't need 1,000 paper plates or 20 bags of ice,” Bailey said, suggesting using tools like the potluck-related apps to keep plans on track. “It allows people to decide what they would like to contribute and bring. ”“I think everyone can contribute in some way, and not feel like it has to be financial.

Advertisement

But ultimately, avoiding that idea of kind of putting a ticket price on Thanksgiving, I think, is important, right? Because we want the focus to be on that fellowship,” she added. Swann says charging guests for Thanksgiving is "inappropriate," adding, “it takes you from the perspective of actually being a gracious host to being almost like a nightclub promoter.

” "The moment you position yourself as the host then, as the host, you are supposed to bear the weight of the occasion. Now you can distribute that weight by asking people to contribute, but not from a monetary perspective," she continued.

"If this year is not a good year, an individual has two choices: don't host and stay home and make your own Thanksgiving, or be a guest at somebody else's house. "If there is no other option and you are asking for a monetary contribution, inform your guests in advance. "That's not something that someone wants to find out as they are seated or after the fact that there was an expectation that was not met," Bailey said.

"I think wording is important. The timeliness of setting those expectations is important.

"It may also be easier and more cost-effective to take advantage of the many holiday meal deals that are available from different retailers and restaurant chains. Some include: