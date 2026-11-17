There are more digital photo frames than ever these days. After years of testing, these are the ones I’d buy.

aren't new technology, but they're still one of my favorite pieces of tech to put into a home. These devices promise something simple: a beautiful frame to display all the photos sitting on your camera roll, displayed for you to enjoy at any time.

Best of all, you don't have to settle for just a digital photo frame anymore. While my favorite digital photo frames from Aura excel at displaying your photos , there's a nice variety of options if you want something that displays your pictures and does a little more, too. Want something thatHere are all the best photo frames I've tried over years of testing.

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Looking for more home gadgets? Don't miss our guides to the I've been testing digital photo frames for almost six years now and always sing their praises. These devices are designed to look like a regular photo frame, but with a screen inside that displays whichever photos you send to it. There's always an app involved to upload images, and you can also usually send photos over email, too.

Both the email option and the app let you invite other family members to the frame, so multiple people can send images. It's perfect for families living in the same house or for long-distance family members who want to share their best pictures with Grandma. I also like that these devices are fairly intuitive and minimal. Digital photo frames simply connect to your Wi-Fi and display your photos.

There are also options that can do multiple things if you want a multipurpose device in your home, but your frame doesn't have to do anything but show your photos. Do you have any photos on a digital device, like a smartphone, computer, or camera? Or does someone in your family have photos they could send to you or directly to the frame itself?

Then yes, a digital photo frame is absolutely worth buying. If you have photos you take and want to see regularly or wish you had all your wedding photos on display instead of just the ones that fit on your wall, a digital photo frame will easily solve that for you. They're also great to purchase as a gift.

I've given two different digital photo frames to my parents over the years and am currently helping my mother pick one out to gift my grandmother to enjoy photos in her nursing home. It's a great gift for young parents, too, who have camera rolls packed with photos of their new baby and photo aficionados who will never have enough frames in their house for their work.

There's no beating Aura when it comes to digital frames, and it's the option I recommend most to everyone in my life after using Aura's frames since 2021. All of them have high-quality displays and unlimited photo storage, a combo you won't find anywhere else. Aura's frames are simple to set up, use, and share with family and friends, too.

Everything is controlled with the app, so there's no laggy touchscreen to futz with—you can scroll through or heart photos using the touch bar on top and use the app to control how quickly your photos change and other settings. My frames are shared with my husband, but I can also scroll down and see my parents’ frames that they've shared with me, all in one application.

Aura has had a lot of frame designs over the years, but it’s focused now on its mat-style frames that look fantastic in your home. These frames all have different names, but are nearly identical otherwise. Theis a mat version of the popular affordable Carver frame, and it sits in a landscape mode that will show vertical photos side by side.

The other two are the, which are flat on the back so that they can be mounted on a wall in either landscape or portrait mode. I've tried all three, and my personal favorite is the Walden for my home, but that's since I have one massive great room that encompasses the dining room, kitchen, and living room, and the Walden sits in a far corner but is easily visible from any point in the room.

If you're working with a more normal room size, the Carver and Aspen are both great sizes, but I do like that thecan be rotated to portrait or landscape orientation; the Carver will only do landscape, and can't be wall-mounted, either. It's up to you if that's worth spending more.

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No matter which model you choose, the best part about the Aura frames is that they don't look like shiny computer screens nor are they haunted by the blue tinge you'll find on cheaper digital frames. Especially thanks to the mat style you'll find on these three models, they can easily pass for a real photo—until the picture changes, of course. There's really no better experience you can find in the world of digital photo frames.

I've liked Skylight's photo frames well enough, but my favorite product from Skylight is its digital wall calendars. These calendars double as digital photo frames and digital wall calendars since you can set up a photo screensaver to pop up when you aren't interacting with it.

The only downside is you'll have to pay a subscription fee to use the photo feature, but all of Skylight's devices have some kind of paywall associated with them.is the newest of its three calendar models, but feels like the Goldilocks option with its 15-inch screen that's a good size for kitchen countertops or to mount on the wall, faster performance compared to older models, a more reasonable price point , and interchangeable snap frames so you can adjust the look of your device to match your current home aesthetic.

It's a great device that has made it easy to peek at my family's calendar whenever I want, and my son usesin his room to track his own daily routine, but I could also teach him to just use the Calendar 2 for it instead. While the screen isn't as matte as the Aura frames, photos still look great on this screen, and the uploader tool is easy to use.

If you like the idea of Skylight but don't want a subscription to have the photo feature , you can get the. There's still a subscription option for that model for certain features, like making albums and having a cloud backup, but you don't need it to have the basic digital photo frame experience.

The Frame-only subscription is cheaper than the calendar one—$39 a year for Frame Plus versus $79 a year for Calendar Plus—but you get less, since the Calendar Plus subscription includes meal planning, an AI uploading tool, and more. I like Skylight's options a lot, especially with the new calendar-based ecosystem, but the subscription fee is the main downside. But you can get a lot more features out of your device. I didn't expect to like Amazon's new Alexa Photo Frame.

I thought it would be gimmicky and frustrating to use, especially as someone who's hated Amazon's photo uploader tool in the past for its smart displays. But I found myself surprisingly pleased not only with the frame itself, but even the smart speaker experience built into it. It does help that I already have an Amazon Prime subscription, which you'll want to have unlimited photo storage and to get Alexa+ voice access on the device.

What helps is that the Alexa Photo Frame uses the Amazon Photos app. It's similar to the Google Photos app in that it wants to back up all your photos for you from your phone, and it also connects to and controls this new digital photo frame. I uploaded a handful of photos to the frame and was impressed with how nice the experience looked. The display looked a little more matte than my Skylight Calendar 2 when I put them side by side, and it has a mat-style frame that reminds me of the Aura frames.

The Alexa Photo Frame has only a 10.1-inch screen, and no option to rotate it between landscape or portrait; the included stand puts it into landscape mode only, making it much like the Aura Carver Mat in specs and design. It does not, however, have a Photo Match option, so the paired vertical photos can look a bit random..

I was impressed that even though this device is flat enough to be wall-mounted, Alexa's voice still sounded full and clear without any tinny quality, and music actually sounded pretty good too. I'd prefer a real speaker, but if you wanted one device for just photos and simple questions without any other screen clutter, this is a good option. This device is best for Prime users who will get Alexa+ for free and free photo storage to boot.

, and I was impressed by its unique color E Ink screen and fully wireless experience that made it a frame I was actually willing to mount on my wall. As of this week, Aura has a new addition to its cordless Ink lineup: the Ink 10-inch, which has a smaller screen, expanded color palette, and 200 pixels-per-inch resolution.

Like the Aura frames I recommend throughout this story, the Aura Ink 10-inch has unlimited storage and is run through Aura's clean, intuitive app that has no subscription tiers. But the Ink 10-inch use an E Ink screen like a color e-reader does to run on a battery, so you can place the frame anywhere without needing to constantly plug it in.

While the Ink 10-inch is smaller, it has a new nine-color e-paper display that adds off-white, mustard yellow, and orange to its color wheel. It still has a newspaper-like look to it, and Aura's technology will run photos through its algorithm to convert them onto the e-paper screen. The Aura Ink defaults to only show one photo a day to preserve battery life and because the transition to change photos takes longer than on a standard screen.

But the Ink 10-inch does have a prettier, melt-like transition effect instead of the flashing that the Ink 13-inch does when it switches photos overnight. There's also a subtle front light in both the Ink 10-inch and Ink 13-inch, but it looks best when hit with natural light to help illuminate it. It's a great option if you want something that won't have a cord and don't mind a newspaper-like look.

It looks more realistic than other frames with this e-paper screen; friends of mine have genuinely been shocked when I tell them it's a digital frame. The Aura Carver has been around for a while, and it's still a great frame. The 10-inch frame is one of the best cheap frames you can find, pairing Aura's fantastic experience with a smaller, landscape-only option.

While it does have a slimmer aspect ratio of 16:10, landscape photos still look good, and you can toggle on Photo Match in the settings to have the frame “match” to similar portrait orientation photos together to fill the screen. It'll often match by event or match two photos of the same person together.version for a little higher price tag that matches the aesthetic of the other mat versions and is included as part of our top pick.

But if you're looking for the cheapest option while still getting the great experience Aura offers, the base Aura Carver is the cheapest you'll find. It's also often on sale during events like Black Friday, so keep an eye out. Nixplay is semi-comparable to Aura, with a range of digital photo frames that's been around for years.

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But you will be hit with a subscription fee if you want more than 500 MB of photos on your device—Nixplay Lite costs $20 a year for 100 GB, while Nixplay Plus costs $30 for unlimited photo storage. You'll get other features, too, like ability to add longer video clips and connect to more frames, but the storage aspect is the part you'll run into after using this frame for a long time.

I tested the Classic 10.1" Frame that's been around for a while, and while it's easy and intuitive to use, I found the settings slow to update from changes I make in the app, and I don't like the distracting transitions the frame will use by default. It also has a surprising amount of border for vertical photos in portrait mode.

It's still a fine frame overall, especially if you're able to manage your storage usage, but it remains only an honorable mention for me still. Plus, you can get the Aura Carver for cheaper for the same size screen and unlimited storage .

Skylight's photo frames are where the company originated, but I do prefer its calendars over its photo frames. The Frame 2 is its latest generation, and the best part is that you can swap out the frames, which Skylight named, to match the style of your home. You can upload photos by app or email, but you will need a subscription——to create albums, adjust settings using the app, upload videos, and add captions.

The subscription doesn't control your actual storage, and instead the Frame 2 has a limit of 16 GB of storage. The big original favorite from Aura, with a solid frame and the ability to rotate between landscape and portrait mode. It's still a great frame, but Aura did say they're sunsetting the model, but it'll remain available until it's sold out. It's still available so far.

This slim frame works well and has a nice affordable price point, and it can be rotated. It also has its own dedicated app, unlike several affordable models that all use the same Frameo app. But the ratio is slimmer than smartphone photos, so I found myself needing to constantly recrop pictures or have an extra border along two of the sides. If you don't mind a border and want a really cheap frame, this one's solid..

Photo quality was great and there were solid features like only showing photos that match the current orientation of the frame. Our reviewer found the app to be frustrating, however, and it comes preloaded with unnecessary art images. : Familink's frame works with or without an internet connection, thanks to its 4G SIM card. Someone will need to set up an account on the) so that family members can send photos to the frame.

There was no slideshow feature when we tested it in 2024, but the screen still looked good. This is a good option if you want to text photos to a display, instead of using an app or an email. It's a good convenient option to use with family members. It's a solid overall photo frame, and has a touchscreen.

This frame can rotate to be either portrait or landscape mode, and has a little stand that attaches via magnet for either position. It's a fine frame, but the screen isn't as nice as those for a similar price. The Pexar is made by Lexar but uses a third-party app, Frameo, which works fine but has a weirdly Instagram-like uploader that's limited to 10 photos. A previous honorable mention, this frame is still solid.

We like other frames better for the price, including the new Skylight Frame 2 . There's both a 10-inch version and a 15-inch version . Beautiful for displaying professional art, this one is bright and high-def enough that you don't lose the integrity of the original painting. It's extremely expensive, though, even if it's cheaper than buying an actual van Gogh.

Digital photo frames collect your photos, usually through an app but also through email and sometimes text, and display them onto the digital screen. They're created to look like a real frame, but instead show off hundreds or thousands of photos without you needing to reframe anything or print every single picture.

Our favorite picks all have an app with storage, so they use Wi-Fi to connect the photos to the frame, but some frames also have physical storage on the device to store and remember the pictures. This will affect how well a photo fits into the screen, depending on the device you used to take it. Smartphone photos are usually in the 4:3 ratio, for example, while a common aspect ratio for DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras is 3:2.

But there are a lot of cheaper frames with a slimmer ratio, 16:9, which results in either space bars around a photo or the need to crop every picture you add. Check this ratio in advance to get the best pairing of your digital picture frame and your photography. Our budget pick, the Aura Carver, can only be placed in landscape mode, though it can put two portrait photos side by side.

Most other digital picture frames can be rotated, but I find it's easiest to choose one orientation for your frame and upload pictures that best suit that orientation. Aura, our top pick, offers free photo storage, but other frame companies have pay tiers or have storage limits. Check these in advance to make sure you're prepared. How safe are your photos?

What kind of storage is being used, and are they encrypted? Check out our section below on security to understand why these questions matter. All the main frames we recommend use cloud-based storage, so you'll upload your photos to a cloud server for the frame to reach and display them. Aura has unlimited storage for photos, while Nixplay charges $30 a year for unlimited photo storage .

While both use cloud storage, these are both reputable companies with defined privacy and security practices. Some of the cheaper frames you'll find won't have these processes in place. Some frames have internal storage that can be expanded with SD cards or even use a USB stick. These options can be more secure, especially if you're moving photos yourself from the computer to the USB or SD card and then connecting it to the frame, but it’s also more work.

, you can set it to cycle through your photo albums when it's idle. The best one for this by far is the, though the Apple HomeView is another option I'm considering for this guide. It uses Google Photos to pull pictures, so if you're already a Google Photos user, it's an easy transition.

But even if you aren't, adding your pictures to Google Photos is much, much easier than using Amazon's uploading tool in the Alexa app if you're using an Echo Show display, though you can also use the Amazon Photos app that works similar to the Google Photos app. You'll use that app for the Alexa Photo Frame I recommend above.

You might not think that photos count as sensitive information, compared to a bank account statement or your Social Security number. But it can be devastating to find photos of loved ones used for nefarious or unsavory purposes. This is why we prefer frames from reputable companies like Aura and Nixplay over cheaper ones with less clearly defined privacy and security practices.offers the option to delete metadata, like the location where a photo was captured.

However, both say they may disclose personal information if court-ordered or subpoenaed, and neither provides safety guarantees against hacking. If you're concerned about security, you can avoid connecting to third-party services, but your most secure option is to just download several photos on a tablet and disable all internet connectivity.. She’s been a reviewer at WIRED since 2023, and before that was a smart home updates writer at The New York Times’ Wirecutter and an associate ...