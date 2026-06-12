Should You Buy a Kitchen from AliExpress? Pros and Cons of Budget Renovations

A look at the trend of buying complete kitchen sets from AliExpress for under £300, including experiences, expert warnings, and tips for buyers.

Renovating a kitchen can be a daunting and expensive task, but the rise of online marketplaces like AliExpress has made it possible to source entire kitchen sets for remarkably low prices.

One YouTube user documented his experience purchasing a kitchen from AliExpress for around $800, including the delivery and installation process. He praised the cost-benefit ratio, noting that the kitchen was well laid-out and offered attractive color options.

However, he also highlighted some negatives, such as the difficulty of plugging in electrical appliances, which required him to drill holes into the wood himself. This hands-on approach may appeal to DIY enthusiasts, but it also underscores the potential challenges of buying ready-to-assemble furniture from overseas. Experts caution against making such significant purchases solely based on online listings.

Jordana Ashkenazi, a home renovation specialist, warns that while the idea of a full kitchen for under £300 sounds appealing, buyers cannot assess the quality of materials, inspect finish, or test hardware like hinges and drawer runners before committing. One popular AliExpress supplier is Edgy Home Store, also known as Foshan Smart Aluhome Building Materials Co Ltd, which claims to have delivered modular kitchens to over 1,000 clients worldwide.

Their kitchens feature customizable options such as quartz or marble countertops, plywood or particleboard cabinets, and various door finishes including painted and veneer. The ordering process requires sharing floor plans via AliExpress message, and a deposit is needed to confirm the order. Prices are calculated based on projected area, with additional charges for hardware and custom features. Buyers can track construction progress through pictures and videos before shipment by sea freight.

Other suppliers offer a range of styles, from retro to American modern and high-end antique, with prices starting at £272 plus shipping. Despite these options, Ashkenazi advises homeowners to consider the logistics of returns and repairs. Questions to ask include who pays for return shipping, how long replacement parts take, and what warranty is offered. She recommends speaking directly to the seller, requesting additional photos and details, and looking for genuine reviews from completed installations.

Given that these products ship from outside the UK, returns can be expensive and replacement parts may take weeks. Shipping large kitchen components internationally is rarely straightforward, so thorough research and clear communication with the seller are essential before making a purchase. Ultimately, while AliExpress kitchens offer a budget-friendly alternative, they require careful consideration and a willingness to handle potential complications





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