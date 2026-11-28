Genuine love combines acceptance of the beloved with encouragement of personal growth.

Close partners can help sculpt one another toward their ideal selves. Romantic love is often described in idealized terms, as if loving someone means accepting everything about them exactly as they are.

Reality is more complicated. Everyone has flaws and limitations. Since people can learn and develop, partners naturally wish to improve themselves and their relationship. But where is thebetween encouraging growth and trying to change someone?

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Does improving a relationship require altering a partner's fundamental nature, or can improvement be achieved while preserving each person's essential. Change simply means becoming different; growth generally means developing in a positive direction. Although all growth involves change, not all change constitutes growth. Change can be positive, negative, or neutral, whereas growth is typically positive.