Should the airline compensate for wasted concert tickets and inconvenience?

A reader has discovered they will not be able to attend a concert they have bought tickets for after their flight was put back due to the jet fuel shortage. They are considering asking the airline for compensation for the wasted tickets and inconvenience.

My family has booked a week away in Berlin in June. Our outbound flight was supposed to take off early in the morning, but because of the jet fuel shortage we’ve been bumped on to a new flight which leaves England at 8pm.

We have tickets for a concert booked in Berlin that evening costing £200 for four of us. Now we won’t be able to attend. Should the airline compensate us for the wasted tickets and inconvenience? Name and address supplied.

Delayed: A reader has discovered they will not be able to attend a concert they have bought tickets for after their flight was put bac





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Consumer Rights Act 2015 Aviation ADR CEDR Consumer Credit Act Private Seller Business Seller Consumer Rights Misrepresentation Small Claims Court Debit Or Credit Card Chargeback Section 75 Consumer Protection Law UK261 Jet Fuel Shortage Airlines Conservation Of Fuel Passengers Concert Tickets Inconvenience Compensation Extraordinary Circumstances Operational Problems Supply Chain Issues Conflict Involving Iran Aviation ADR CEDR Consumer Credit Act Private Seller Business Seller Consumer Rights Misrepresentation Small Claims Court Debit Or Credit Card Chargeback Section 75 Consumer Protection Law UK261 Jet Fuel Shortage Airlines Conservation Of Fuel Passengers Concert Tickets Inconvenience Compensation Extraordinary Circumstances Operational Problems Supply Chain Issues Conflict Involving Iran

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