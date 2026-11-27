The last few days we’ve been covering a series of papers by Dr. Slava Turyshev of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory about the constraints surrounding the use of orbital data centers in space. One that has come up repeatedly is weight, and the solar panels used to power these data centers contribute a significant portion of that weight.

The last few days we’ve been covering a series of papers by Dr. Slava Turyshev of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory about the constraints surrounding the use of orbital data centers in space.

One that has come up repeatedly is weight, and the solar panels used to power these data centers contribute a significant portion of that weight. So why not go with an alternative power source? Nuclear energy in space applications is having a bit of a moment currently – maybe it could provide the power needed for the orbital data center revolution?

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According to another paper from Dr. Turyshev, released as a preprint on arXiv, it all depends on the mission requirements. One major problem with using solar panels for orbital data centers is the Sun doesn’t always shine in their orbit. During some seasons, each orbital pass will result in the satellite crossing over the Earth’s shadow for up to 21 minutes.