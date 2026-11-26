Either choice is considerate for different reasons.

are no-brainers, but what about the trickier, stickier houseguest etiquette situations? What if something you think is a sign of perfectly good manners is seen as a burden by your host?

That’s the precise conundrum houseguests find themselves in when asking the question: Should you strip the bed or make it up at the end of your stay? On one hand, stripping the bed seems logical. You’re saving your hosts the pain of taking off pillowcases and a fussy fitted sheet so they can pop the dirty sheets right in the washing machine.

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“I vote strip it,” said oneeditor. “Otherwise, the hostess may just see a made-up bed and forget she needs to change the sheets. ”On the other hand, what if your hosts don’t have time that very day to wash those sheets? No one wants to stare at a pile of laundry.