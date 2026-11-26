Zaccharie Risacher has made a great case to become a permanent starter.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks have won four straight after convincingly beating the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Western Conference is as competitive as it's ever been, but the Mavericks have found themselves in the playoff race, for now. Zaccharie Risacher has started 3 of those 4 games, as P.J. Washington missed the games over the weekend against the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz with an illness, then came off the bench last night.

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In those three starts, Risacher is averaging 12.7 PPG and 7.0 RPG, and while the starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Caleb Martin, Cooper Flagg, Risacher, and Daniel Gafford has a net plus/minus of -1.3 in the last three games, Risacher himself is +4. Risacher's activity on the glass and his hustle on loose balls have been infectious, and he's a great defender. P.J.