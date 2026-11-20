Sometimes someone is so singular that, for the good of a nation, flaws that can be overlooked should be overlooked. That is exactly how people in the chip industry see Jensen Huang.

The company’s stock slumped, not just amid controversy over whether some of its chips ended up in China, where they were banned, but by a far greater amount And given Nvidia is known as the “Central Bank of AI,” other industry darlings like CoreWeave and Nebius have fallen even harder.

As Nvidia gets hit, it’s not just millions of Americans seeing their 401s drop precipitously, but the entire fragile AI ecosystem Nvidia has spent billions building could be in jeopardy. Bigwigs such as Elon Musk signed a letter arguing primarily for due process and a fair hearing, rather than blindly reinstating the legendary chip boss.

Also read Bill Ackman blasts Nvidia's board over Jensen Huang's ouster, says it 'panicked'

Bigwigs such as Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Y Combinator chief Garry Tan and Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke are among more than 250,000 people who have signed a letter asking for due process and a fair hearing, rather than blindlyMemes going viral online — many generated using the very chips Huang’s company built —cast Huang as the rightful king returning to the throne . Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI but returned just five days later.

Jack Dorsey , Steve Jobs , and Howard Schultz each spent years away from the companies they built before being reinstated. Sometimes someone is so singular that, for the good of a nation, flaws that can be overlooked should be overlooked. That is exactly how people in the chip industry see Huang.

Huang quit after revelations of his closeness to Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative he had been selling chips to, which may have ended up in China. Further allegations of him sleeping with two subordinates at Nvidia are immoral, unethical and against company standards — and, detractors are quick to say, disqualifying. But sometimes someone is so singular that, for the good of a nation, flaws that can be overlooked should be overlooked.

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That is exactly how people in the chip industry see Huang — a unique builder and visionary who spent three decades creating a company that only he can run and that has become critical for the American winning the AI revolution. Until quite recently, Huang secured critical links in America’s chip supply chain with handshakes and relationships only he could develop.

The fact an American leader was admired by Chinese engineers and seen as the pre-eminent voice gave him a unique kind of diplomacy in the region. Jensen Huang spent 30 years building Nvidia, quit when his indiscretions were revealed and days later issued a strong public statement saying he’d welcome returning as CEO.

Losing that influence is a blow to our dominance and security — and risks giving our foreign adversaries a major advantage.born in Taiwan, out should be enough to raise alarm bells — and strengthen the case for bringing him back.

“China wants Jensen out, so I want him in,” he posted earlier this week. Given, that his ouster benefits China, shouldn’t we proceed with caution? What if we’d sidelined Robert Oppenheimer during the Manhattan Project, or Henry Ford as he built out the American auto industry? Huang quit after revelations of his closeness to Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy he had been selling chips to, which may have ended up in China.

Amid a new race for geopolitical dominance, do we really want to sic the morality police on one of the greatest men of our times without weighing the consequences? In an age when orgies, drugs and various much worse debauchery is the norm in Silicon Valley, are we going to handicap ourselves to prove a point?

Huang’s stance was somewhat controversial, that American needs to sell chips to China’s huge market of 1.3 billion people — a view hated by many hawks. He believed the goal should be to keep China buying from us, rather than cut it off entirely.

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We still don’t know what Jensen knew and when he knew it, or whether he could be implicated in the billions of dollars’ worth of chips his alleged mistress’s company, Megaspeed, is accused of diverting to China in violation of US export controls. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suspicions questioning whether Nvidia executives were “pressing seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings,” or using shell companies “as a workaround to sell chips to the Chinese.

”—is already onto the next question: why, after months of this relationship allegedly going on, is it only emerging now, and who stands to benefit? So far, the only clear wrongdoing is the leak of a classified memo to the New York Times.

That memo, drafted under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warned of Huang’s relationship with aHuang had become powerful enough in he effectively supplanted the authority of important figures in Washington — so sidelining him gives officials more control. The timing is also striking: the story broke just before Anthropic’s IPO. And Nvidia has allegedly been developing an open source AI model which could rival Anthropic’s. Removing Huang weakens a potential competitor, while leaving Anthropic in a stronger position.

Huang also resigned quickly — just days after the scandal broke — rather than standing his ground and waiting for a full investigation, which doesn’t help his comeback cause. DOJ chief Todd Blanche’s recent comments that actually Alice Huang may not be a spy raises the question of whether the story that prompted Jensen to step down even matters anymore. We’ll find out more when he testifies in front of Congress next week.

But he should also fight, the future of American AI supremacy could be on the line. Bigwigs such as Elon Musk signed a letter arguing primarily for due process and a fair hearing, rather than blindly reinstating the legendary chip boss. Sometimes someone is so singular that, for the good of a nation, flaws that can be overlooked should be overlooked. That is exactly how people in the chip industry see Huang.

Jensen Huang spent 30 years building Nvidia, quit when his indiscretions were revealed and days later issued a strong public statement saying he'd welcome returning as CEO. Huang quit after revelations of his closeness to Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy he had been selling chips to, which may have ended up in China.