Commentary: Ferrari wants BoP deleted from the next generation of sports car rules, but the system is what keeps different manufacturers competitive.

Those words, uttered by Antonello Coletta of Ferrari, are like music to the ears in some quarters. I, too, would like to see more flat-out racing.

As it is, there’s too much fiddling with the power-to-weight ratios of the participants, top-end speeds and energy consumption from race to race, which confuses and frustrates fans. The global director of Ferrari’s endurance operations, Coletta’s comments were spoken on the weekend of the World Endurance Championship finale at Monza.

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They are part of the more public negotiations to establish a common platform of rules to be used in 2030 for the prototypes in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA’s WeatherTech Championship. Not surprisingly, there was a counter elsewhere. The director of BMW M Motorsport, Andreas Roos, said that the new platform, which seeks to combine the LMH and LMDh rulebooks, would not work without BoP.

What is best for the continued growth of sports car endurance racing in North America and around the world? Here’s a fly-on-the-wall look at the arguments in advance of 2030 that are likely being made behind closed doors. Including new arrivals Ford and McLaren, nine manufacturers are registering for the WEC next year and four of those same factories are anticipated in IMSA. The list includes four factories using the LMH rules and five using the LMDh rules.

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The BoP was a bridge between the two that worked. The BoP can prevent a runaway season dominated by one car.

In addition to the current licensed builders, the 2030 rules are expected to allow manufacturers to build their own chassis. What happens if one supplier or factory builds a better car? The BoP tends to damper the amount of money spent on development. Overspending the budget is the eternal millstone of sports car racing—witness the recent withdrawal of Acura and Alpine as well as Porsche limiting its Porsche 963 to IMSA.

The BoP has generally worked in terms of competition and different winners. Other than Peugeot and Aston Martin, the current manufacturers have all won races since the first year of Hypercar and GTP in 2023. The BoP introduces rules that can be arbitrary and subject to bias by rule makers. The latter problem is exacerbated by the WEC’s decision to not publicly release its BoP adjustments.

IMSA participants, meanwhile, are not allowed to talk about that sanctioning body’s BoP choices. The BoP is an opportunity for shameless apologies to boards of directors.

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“No matter how we screw up, we’ll still be competitive. ” As long as there are “jokers” that allow cars to be redeveloped in terms of aerodynamics, chassis, braking, and hybrid drivelines, there is no incentive to stay within spending budgets, even with BoP. There’s an alternative already in place and being used in LMGT3 that is loosely termed “success ballast.

” This method calls for reducing lap times by taking into account podium finishes as the season unfolds and championship points positions. The fly in the ointment? This system consciously chooses to make the field unequal and can be manipulated to hunt points. Set power-to-weight ratios, top-end speeds, and energy consumption along with the other homologations for each car at the beginning of the year.

Then, re-set them once in the middle of each season—after Le Mans and before Watkins Glen . Otherwise, have at it.