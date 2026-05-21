Should I Marry a Murderer? Far Outstrips Apex on Netflix; Devastating News for True-Crime Fans

The latest true-crime movie on Netflix, Should I Marry a Murderer?, has surged to the top of the streamer's English-language list, leaving Apex, Netflix's hit survival thriller, in the dust. The movie focuses on a Scottish woman whose fiancé confesses to running over a cyclist and burying the body in the Highlands. In its first week, it outperformed Apex, which has accumulated more than 100 million views in four weeks.

While the British true-crime series Should I Marry a Murderer? exceeded viewership expectations for the third week in a row, the streamer's latest true-crime movie emerged as a massive hit in its first week of release.

The series follows a Scottish woman whose fiancé confides in her that he once ran over a cyclist and buried the victim's body in the Highlands. The woman spends weeks in emotional agony, seemingly abandoned by the authorities, as she collects more evidence against him. The three-part series has spent three weeks on Netflix's English-language series list, accumulating 20 million views during that period.

The streamer has followed the show with what's shaping up to be another blockbuster for true-crime fans. The new movie debuted at the number three spot on Netflix's English-language list, behind the animated blockbuster Swapped and the feel-good dramedy Remarkably Bright Creatures. In its first week, the true-crime movie outperformed Netflix's hit survival thriller Apex, which has accumulated more than 100 million views in four weeks





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Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer? Apex True-Crime Scottish Close Emotional Agony Accumulating Devastating News

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