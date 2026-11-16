Should Hyundai Bring Back The Tiburon To Fight The Toyota Celica?

Hyundai long ago discontinued the Tiburon, but it might be time for it to make a comeback.

The Hyundai Tiburon, sold as the Coupe in Europe, was phased out in 2008 with no direct successor. The larger Elantra Coupe only lasted between 2012 and 2014, while the sporty Veloster hatchback with the asymmetrical door layout was discontinued in 2022.

Still, fans of the Korean brand haven't stopped thinking about a potential sporty offering with two doors. Thankfully, a pair of renderings created by digital artistas a halo model with a limited production run.

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However, the market launch of the Honda Prelude in 2025, the upcoming debut of the Toyota Celica, and the return of the Peugeot RCZ as a concept made us wonder if Hyundai could join the party. Furthermore, the company has recently updated its trademark for the Tiburon name through 2036. Since there is no relevant model with similar proportions in the current Hyundai/Kia lineup, Theottle based his renderings on the discontinued Infiniti Q60.

The digital artist envisioned the model on a rear-wheel-drive platform, allowing it to compete with sports cars like the Toyota GR 86 and the Nissan Z. Besides the existing RWD models from Genesis, Hyundai N has confirmed it is working onFor the exterior design, Theottle took inspiration from Hyundai's most recent styling language, introduced by the new generation of theThe split LED headlights and aggressive bumper intakes are borrowed from the Elantra, as are the boxy fenders and shark fin-inspired pillars on the profile. At the back, the vertical and horizontal LEDs look quite fitting to the coupe body style, combined with an integrated ducktail spoiler and a rear diffuser.

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While the Hyundai N division would gladly take such a model under its wings, Theottle decided to keep it simple with regular Hyundai badging and a plain black finish for the front splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper. Still, he chose an eye-catching yellow shade and large-diameter alloy wheels with a five-spoke design, improving the model's head-turning credentials. , although the boxy fenders and the two-tone bumpers bring memories of the older S-Coupe from 1990.

Still, the similarities with the Elantra sedan would justify the use of the Elantra Coupe moniker, but only if Hyundai still wanted to use it after the commercial failure of the original. In any case, Theottle noticed that some details on his fictional Hyundai were reminiscent of the Mitsubishi Starion sports car from the '80s, which was sold in America as the Conquest with Plymouth, Dodge, and Chrysler badges.

This prompted him to use the Hyundai Starion name just for the sake of it. After all, Hyundai and Mitsubishi have collaborated in the past: The originalwas based on the Mitsubishi Debonair, the Hyundai Equus shared its underpinnings with the Mitsubishi Proudia, and the Hyundai Galloper was a rebadged Mitsubishi Pajero. Hopefully, Hyundai will consider expanding its lineup with a compact coupe, as it is one of the few companies that could support it with its N division. If not, we are still content with the