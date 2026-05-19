Should Britons Switch to Nitrate-Free Bacon and Ham?

The text discusses the health concerns around processed meat containing preservatives like nitrates, linked to cancer. It highlights the supermarket demand for nitrite-free pork products and explains the launching of a 'Made Without Nitrites' range by major UK supermarket Waitrose. The text also explores the science behind making these products and the ongoing debate around processed meat and its health risks.

Whether it's a bacon bap for breakfast or a ham sandwich for lunch, around one in five Britons eat a sandwich containing processed meat at least three times a week.

It's cheap, filling, and tasty – but in recent years, research has revealed that preservatives such as nitrates, which are added to make pork pinker and increase shelf life, could cause deadly cancers. Currently, up to 90 per cent of bacon and ham sold in the UK is thought to contain nitrites. The World Health Organisation has classified it as a Group 1 carcinogen – placing it in the same risk category as tobacco and asbestos – since October 2015.

As a result of rising health consciousness and online influencers encouraging people to check ingredient lists, supermarkets claim there is soaring demand for nitrite-free pork products. Many brands have expanded their 'naked' – or nitrite–free – selections. Previously, nitrate-free options were hard to come by and came at a premium. Last month, Waitrose became the first major UK supermarket to launch a 'Made Without Nitrites' ham range, joining their existing nitrite-free bacon lines.

Up to 90 per cent of bacon sold in the UK is thought to contain nitrites, which can be harmful to health. Nitrite-free products have gained popularity due to their rising health awareness, and supermarkets have responded by launching nitrite-free pork products. The demand for nitrite-free ham has surged because people want simple ingredients and cleaner labels. Waitrose's new nitrite-free ham range offers 'honey roast' and 'roast' flavours at £3.50 for six slices.

The launch was made after scientists called for a ban on supermarket bacon and ham after the chemicals used in their production were linked to more than 50,000 bowel cancer cases, with the NHS footing an estimated £3 billion bill to treat untreatable cancers over the past decade. The salt, preservatives, vitamins, and antioxidants present in traditional processed meat may have benefits, but their removal may not necessarily reduce health risks.

The question remains whether switching to nitrate-free bacon and ham will provide better health outcomes compared to traditionally processed meat. The experts' call for a ban on supermarket bacon and ham suggests that alternative options to nitrite use are needed





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Processed Meat Nitrates Cancer Health Risks Nitrite-Free Supermarket Demand Waitrose Health Awareness Health Risks Of Processed Meat Ban On Supermarket Bacon And Ham

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