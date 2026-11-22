Good hosts want everyone at the table to feel fed and welcomed—but how much accommodation is reasonable?

Maybe in some bygone era, hosting a dinner party meant cooking one menu for a crowd—a single protein, a few sides, and a crowd-pleasing dessert did the trick.

But the days of homogeneous diets around any given table are long gone. That can make menu planning super stressful for people pleasers. You might have vegetarians, people who are lactose intolerant, gluten-free eaters, and all sorts of other guests coming for the same meal. So how much is a gracious host actually expected to accommodate them all?

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Etiquette experts say hosts should take their guests’ dietary needs seriously. But there’s a limit to what’s reasonable, and not every request carries the same weight.

“I tell my clients that they should ask their guests about food restrictions and allergies prior to an event or dinner, then try their best to accommodate the request,” says Sharon-Frances “Shances” Moore, an etiquette expert with 25 years in the business. That gives a host time to plan rather than finding out as dinner hits the table that a guest can’t eat the main course. Guests shouldn’t necessarily wait to be asked, either.

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If you have a restriction that will significantly affect what you can eat, mention it when you accept the invitation. There’s a big difference between a food that could make someone sick and one they’d rather not eat. Beth Shankle Anderson, founder of Anderson Etiquette and an etiquette columnist, says allergies and dietary restrictions that would otherwise leave a guest with little or nothing to eat should be a priority when planning the menu.

But that’s not the same as making sure every dish works for every person. A vegetarian guest, for instance, doesn’t need to be able to eat every item on the table, but there should be enough substantial food available that they can have a real meal. If a guest has a serious allergy, don’t make assumptions about what they can safely eat. Ask what they need beforehand.

Guest tastes and preferences are where the rules get a little looser. If a guest dislikes mushrooms, is cutting carbs, or is following a very specific eating plan by choice, it’s certainly considerate to keep that in mind. But you don’t have to rework the entire dinner around every individual preference. Moore advises hosts to make “every reasonable effort” to accommodate their guests… and “reasonable” is the key word here.

Maybe you make the main course vegetarian because several people don’t eat meat, or leave nuts out of a salad so more guests can eat it. You don’t have to cook four different dinners. A little information can save everyone a lot of awkwardness. For a buffet, both Anderson and Moore recommend labeling dishes so guests can see what works for them.

For a sit-down meal, Moore suggests making ingredient information available when dietary restrictions are an issue.

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“This allows guests to navigate their own restrictions,” she says. With a serious allergy, though, simply listing ingredients may not be enough. Talk to your guest beforehand about what they need to eat safely. A spread with several dishes gives people more control over what ends up on their plates without requiring the host to prepare a separate entrée for each person.

Meals with a build-your-own element—say, grain bowls or taco bars—can accomplish the same thing. Guests can add or skip ingredients as needed while everyone still eats essentially the same dinner. If food allergies are involved, pay attention to how dishes and serving utensils are arranged so ingredients don’t inadvertently get mixed together. If you’re serving wine, cocktails, or alcohol with dinner, Anderson says hosts should also make sure guests who don’t drink have plenty of alternatives.

You don’t need to devise an elaborate mocktail menu. Sparkling water, soft drinks, juice, or another nonalcoholic choice can be plenty. Just make sure thePrepare enough so every guest feels considered and has something substantial to eat, especially when allergies or medical restrictions are involved. Beyond that, use common sense.

Ask ahead, make reasonable adjustments, and don’t leave someone sitting at your table with an empty plate. Guests, in turn, should communicate important restrictions early and understand that accepting a dinner invitation doesn’t mean ordering from a menu. A little advance communication can keep dietary restrictions from becoming the main event, and let everyone get on with enjoying the meal and the company.