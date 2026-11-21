A mother seeks advice after her daughter refuses to invite her estranged father to her wedding ten years after he left the family for another woman. While the mother has forgiven her ex and worries her daughter may regret excluding him, the daughter believes his actions permanently changed their relationship and does not want to pretend everything is fine.

Ever since he left me for another woman 10 years ago — when my daughter was 21 years old — she has barely spoken to him.

I know he wants to come to her wedding so bad, but she refuses to invite him. I feel bad for him because missing a milestone like this is going to be hard for him. I have long since gotten over my ex leaving me and have even tried to convince her to invite him.

Also read Miss Manners: What kind of host would assign the turkey to a guest?

She says his decision to leave our family changed their relationship permanently, and she doesn’t see why she should pretend everything is fine just because she is getting married. I understand that he hurt her deeply, but I also feel like 10 years is a long time to hold on to resentment.

I want my daughter to have a beautiful wedding surrounded by people who love her, and I worry that she may regret excluding her father from such an important day. At the same time, I don’t want to create tension between us by continuing to pressure her into inviting someone she clearly doesn’t want there. How can I help her see that her father is genuinely hurting without dismissing the pain he caused her?

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What has her dad done to repair his relationship with her? Time passing isn’t enough to make things better. Has he worked at building a rapport with her? Do they spend time together?

Talk? If he has done nothing, why should she have to do something now? You have forgiven him, but clearly, she has not. If her father has not worked to repair his relationship with his daughter, it isn’t on her to be magnanimous.

It seems that she doesn’t want to pretend.the woman who wants a future with a younger man, my question is, how/where did she meet this younger man? I’m concerned that this is an internet scam. There is nothing in her letter that mentions them interacting face to face. And why would a 26-year-old man be interested in a 45-year-old woman?

More than likely, this woman either has money or is seen as a mother figure. If you think that’s sexist, then why would a 26-year-old woman be interested in a 45-year-old man? In most cases, it’s because she wants a sugar daddy or she has daddy issues. You raise a legitimate question as to whether this suitor is real.

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There is one way for her to find out: schedule an in-person date at a safe, public place where they can discover each other. If he is real, they can talk in person and get to know each other. You ask legitimate questions about compatibility that, on the surface, can point to what could be deal-breakers. What do people with such a huge age difference see in each other?

Reality is that some couples with mismatched ages do work well together. Yes, it’s more common for an older man to be with a younger woman. And, sure, some of these relationships are fueled by financial or “daddy” issues, but not always. I think they should at least give each other a chance.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.