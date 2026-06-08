Shots fired, 1 injured, in North Bay Shore neighborhood

A suspect fired a gun into a car, injuring one man, and sending bullets into nearby house.

Shots were fired in the middle of a neighborhood in North Bay Shore Sunday afternoon, injuring one person. Two cars were on Stein Dr. when one of them stopped, and three people got out.

One of those people started firing a gun into the other car and the driver of that vehicle quickly drove away. The family who lives in the house right next to where the shooting took place says two bullets hit the home, and one of them even came through the wall. They say a three-year-old daughter sleeps on the other side of the wall.

“I was panicking, crying,” says one resident. “I just sit here and think, 'what if we would have been inside of the house? What could have happened?

'”There were four people in the car that was shot at, and a 21-year-old man was injured. Police say the driver flagged down a police officer nearby and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“That's pretty scary that there's a lot of violence,” said Gwendolynn Mata, of North Bay Shore. “A lot of violence in the world. So definitely something to be cautious about.





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