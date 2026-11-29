Shota Imanaga has agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Texas Rangers after three seasons with the Chicago Cubs. The left-hander joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

Shota Imanaga has agreed to a three-year deal with the Texas Rangers worth $51 million, according to Jon Heyman of The Post. The contract pays him an average of $17 million per season.

The deal is the Rangers first significant addition of the offseason. The 33-year-old Japanese left-hander spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, where he was generally strong but not overwhelming. He made 86 starts and totaled 492 1/3 innings with a 3.45 ERA and 465 strikeouts. Last season for the Cubs, Imanaga posted an 11-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings.

Also read Baltimore Orioles Pursue Left-Handed Pitching to Bolster Rotation

Imanaga home run issues at Wrigley Field

His biggest issue was keeping the ball in the ballpark. He allowed 35 home runs, including 21 at Wrigley Field, where the wind can carry ordinary fly balls over the fence. Among qualified pitchers last season, Imanaga had a 44.7 percent flyball rate, which ranked third highest. That propensity led to the high home run total and likely hurt him during the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His 33 home runs during the regular season were the second most of any pitcher in the National League. The Rangers are gambling that those fly balls will just be fly balls at Globe Life Field, which is among the game's best parks for flyball hitters because it is among the worst for home run hitters. Imanaga is a sensible fit for the park. In Texas, Imanaga will join a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore.

Imanaga fits Rangers rotation role

He could sit behind veterans deGrom and Eovaldi and in front of Gore and either Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker, with one of the talented young right-handers possibly going to the bullpen. Alternatively, Imanaga might offer what the rotation mostly lacks: a level of certainty in performance and health. He could also be replacing deGrom or Eovaldi, as the Rangers reportedly do not want to raise their payroll.

That payroll stance has turned standouts such as deGrom, who is entering the final guaranteed season of his contract and due $37 million, Eovaldi, who has one more year at $24 million, and Corey Seager, who is halfway through a 10-year, $325 million pact, into possible trade pieces. Regardless of his role, Imanaga aims to hit a reset button on his MLB career as his home run totals have ballooned in recent seasons.

He will look to provide stability to a talented group of Rangers starters. After a disappointing 80-82 season in 2026, the Rangers had been quiet until landing Imanaga. They had only brought in righty reliever Joe Jimenez and first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley before this move. As for the Cubs, they have been working to restructure their rotation as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cubs rebuild rotation after Imanaga departure

They signed free agent pitchers Trevor Rogers and Hiromi Itoh to new contracts. They still face questions around the health of Justin Steele and Ben Brown. Chicago will also likely have to play a large chunk of the 2027 season without Cade Horton after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The Cubs will need to find ways to replace Imanaga's production in their rotation.

The deal brings an end to Imanaga's time on the North Side, where he had 35 wins to his credit over three seasons. He leaves behind a mixed legacy of durability and strikeout ability, but also a troubling tendency to allow home runs. For the Rangers, the signing represents a calculated risk. If Imanaga can keep the ball in the park at Globe Life Field, he could be a valuable addition to a rotation that has question marks. If not, the flyball tendency could continue to plague him.