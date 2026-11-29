Left-hander Shota Imanaga is moving to Texas, agreeing to a $51 million, three-year contract with the Rangers

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. Nicknamed “The Throwing Philosopher,” Imanaga features a deceptive four-seam fastball that he usually locates at the top of the strike zone, to go along with an effective splitter.

He also mixes in a sweeper, sinker, curveball and slider. Imanaga quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago after he agreed to a $53 million, four-year contract in January 2024. He recited a couple of lines from the song “Go Cubs Go” in English during his first news conference after the deal was announced. Imanaga was terrific in his first season with Chicago, making the NL All-Star team while going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA.

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He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year race and fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.in his native Japan. In his eighth start last year, he strained his left hamstring while going to cover first during a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee on May 4. Imanaga had a 2.82 ERA when he went on the injured list.