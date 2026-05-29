Shot Repo Truck Driver in Jacksonville; Suspect Still at Large

A Jacksonville woman's attempt to haul away a repossessed tow truck ended in tragedy when an unknown gunman killed the truck driver. The suspect, allegedly the woman's boyfriend, remains on the run as police investigate the motive and potential insurance fraud.

A violent incident that unfolded at a Jacksonville apartment complex this week has left the city reeling and the authorities still searching for a suspect.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO), a woman who had recently purchased a gun to protect herself against her abusive boyfriend was shot while she was attempting to haul away a tow truck that had been repossessed from a delinquent vehicle owner. The complex's security footage shows the woman walking to the truck, only to be met with gunfire The suspect, who is not yet named publicly, fired a single shot that struck the driver of the repo tow truck in the chest.

The driver died at the scene. The woman's boyfriend was not present at the moment,though he is said to be arrested on other charges in connection with the murder. Police suspect that the shooting was a pre‑meditated act rather than a crime of passion, and investigators are looking into possible insurance fraud and attempts 18 .

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Jacksonville Repossession Shooting Investigation Suspect

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