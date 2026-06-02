Shot fired into right rear door of SUV I-5 shooting near downtown Seattle

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses after a vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday on Interstate 5 (I-5) near the convention center.

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses after a vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday on Interstate 5 near the Seattle Convention Center.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, WSP communications received a 911 call from a driver reporting that their vehicle had been shot at while traveling southbound on I-5. An investigation determined that a black Mercedes SUV had been struck once by gunfire in the right rear door, WSP said. A 16-year-old boy is dead after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Federal Way Monday night.

When Rick Grossman moved to the Pride Place apartments, he thought he had found a safe home in a welcoming neighborhood. Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Parkland boy who was shot and killed after being robbed of a necklace, authorities saiAn Arlington police officer who was arrested for investigation of possession of child pornography and was out on bail was arrested again for violating the condiCity officials said 75 single-adult pallet home units will soon open in the neighborhood, with an open house scheduled for Sunday.





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