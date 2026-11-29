Mounting injuries show for the Sixers, who battled for as long as they could before a potent Houston offense took over. Next up, Memphis at home on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

HOUSTON – If ever circumstances conspired to hand the 76ers a loss, Saturday’s 131-93 loss to the Houston Rockets was it. The 76ers were playing a back-to-back, which meant Joel Embiid and LeBron James were both out, since both played Friday against the Indiana Pacers and neither plays back-to-backs for maintenance purposes.

Joining them was Dominick Barlow, who has worked his way back from a weeks-long back injury. Injuries have also begun to pile up, none of them severe, but currently bad enough that several key contributors, like Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade, were also out nursing sore hamstrings. After the Sixers kept it close for most of the first three quarters, the Rockets pulled away late in the third and early in the fourth for a comfortable win.

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Alperen Şengün led a balanced Houston scoring attack with 21 points. Six players had double figures, with Amen Thompson scoring 20 on 8-for-11. Kevin Durant added 16. Tyrese Maxey had 17 to lead the Sixers while VJ Edgecombe and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 14.