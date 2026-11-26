Shorthanded Huskies Lose At End, Wasting Heroic Dzepina Effort
Playing shorthanded to finish the Maui Invitational, the University of Washington basketball team asked Nikola Dzepina to take on a bigger role against Virginia
Playing shorthanded to finish the Maui Invitational, the University of Washington basketball team asked Nikola Dzepina to take on a bigger role against Virginia Commonwealth and he did everything except hit his final shot.
The 6-foot-10 Serbian had his off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer bounce off the back iron and the Huskies went down to a tough 80-78 loss in the fifth-place game on Wednesday night at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii. Otherwise Dzepina was sensational for the UW finishing with a career-best 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.
Danny Sprinkle's team went up by 10 points over VCU , but the Huskies couldn't shake this team and close it out. Guard Nick Lewis capped an 8-1 finishing kick for the Rams by scoring on a drive down the middle with 1.8 seconds remaining for the game-winner. With 14:32 left to play, the UW went up 57-47 on a pair of free throws by Ryan Beasley yet VCU kept chipping away.
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