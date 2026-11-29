Cam York scored the Flyers’ lone goal in the team’s loss Saturday night to the Islanders.

The Flyers couldn't take advantage of an opportunity to gain ground on the Islanders as they suffered a 2-1 loss Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Rick Tocchet's club was missing a couple of important pieces up front . The Flyers also ran into a goalie who has given them fits. This was the first of four matchups between the Flyers and Islanders . New York entered Saturday night in third place of the Metropolitan Division.

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The Flyers are now five points behind the Islanders. The Flyers were also missing Owen Tippett, their leading goal scorer from last season. The 27-year-old winger was out for a second straight game because of a lower-body injury. He has been considered day to day.going back to last season.