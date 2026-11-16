Short Takes: Todd Snyder Goes Big in Chicago, Kevin Love Creates Merch With Ghurka and More

Discover Todd Snyder's Chicago expansion, Kevin Love's Ghurka collab, PONY's apparel relaunch, and Seager's Waylon Jennings tribute collection.

on the ground floor of 835 West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park’s Armitage-Halsted Historic District in 2023. Now he’s taking over the rest of the 4,200-square-foot, three-story brick building that was built in the 1870s.

The exterior of The Townhouse features pressed-metal cornices and ornate original window details. Inside are handcrafted wooden display fixtures and board-and-batten walls painted in the brand’s signature color, Snyder Olive. The original staircase has been renovated with hand-troweled Roman clay, there’s a wall mirror and coat rack by Luciano Bertoncini and fabrics by Rose Uniacke, custom mustache chairs upholstered in mink mohair by Amelia Tarbet, and a custom silk-mohair rug.

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The second floor features a new made-to-measure tailoring studio with pieces from Snyder’s Town House Collection, with CB2 furniture. There are several pieces of art throughout, including works from Reese Truesdell’s “Gems” series and a reissued silkscreen work from Robert Longo’s “Men in Cities” series.

“I’ve always thought that a store should feel like a place you’d actually want to spend an afternoon,” Snyder said. “We do that by giving our spaces a sense of character. A collector fills a home with the things they love, and that’s what we’ve done here. This expansion gives us the room to show the whole brand instead of just the highlights, which is something I’m very excited about.

”In addition to the Todd Snyder collection, the store will include collaboration products with D.S. & Durga, Bennett Winch, Foundwell, New Balance, Asics, Converse, Alden and others.

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“Chicago has been one of our strongest markets from the start, so expanding here was a natural decision,” said Ellis Lindsey, president of Todd Snyder. “We have a great community here that is looking for more, and building out The Townhouse gives us an opportunity to deliver the full brand offering.

In particular, we’re looking forward to opening the new made-to-measure studio on the second floor, complementing our ready-to-wear with custom tailoring. ”Iconix International Inc. has signed a licensing agreement with G-III Apparel Group Ltd. for PONY men’s and women’s apparel, including sportswear and activewear. The collection is expected to launch in the summer of 2027 and will build on PONY’s sporting heritage.

PONY, which is an acronym for Product of New York, was founded in 1972 by Roberto Muller, with financing from Adidas chairman Horst Dassler, and soon become one of the industry’s top footwear brands. It changed hands several times over the years and the North American rights were acquired by Iconix for $37 million in 2015. It purchased the rights for the rest of the world, except China, in 2022.

Vanessa Lefebvre, president of G-III’s Sports Division, said: “I’ve been passionate about PONY from the beginning because it has something you can’t create from scratch: real credibility across sport, fashion and culture. Born in New York, built by athletes and embraced far beyond the playing field, PONY has an incredible DNA that we believe will connect with a new generation.

At G-III, we’re excited to bring that heritage forward through iconic tracksuits, Ts and fleece — reimagined for how people want to dress today. ” “PONY has a rich sporting heritage and a distinctly New York point of view that give the brand a compelling foundation for growth,” added Bob Galvin, chief executive officer of Iconix.

“With G-III, we have an opportunity to translate those defining elements into apparel that resonates with today’s consumer while staying true to what makes PONY unique. We’re excited to build on the brand’s legacy and continue expanding its relevance. ”and in June, the NBA player, five-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and mental health advocate began working with the brand on some special products.

The fruits of that collaboration launched Thursday and include the Summit No. 42 Duffel and the Vessel No. 88 Toiletry Bag. Love’s longtime uniform number has been 42 and he was born in 1988. Each piece is offered in two colorways and finished with an interior leather patch bearing Love’s signature and personal motto, “Journey to Excellence. ” They retail for $1,695 and $495 respectively and are available at Ghurka’s store in New York and online.

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A portion of the proceeds will benefit the “A gym bag goes everywhere you go when you’re chasing something, so I wanted this one to carry that feeling — the grit, the sacrifice, the chase, the never-ending pursuit of strength,” Love said.

“Everyone walks into the gym reaching for something different. Different aspirations, different levels, knowing the climb never really ends. That’s what ‘Journey to Excellence’ means to me, and it’s why it’s sewn inside every bag. ” “When we invested in Ghurka, our thesis was simple: this is one of the great American heritage brands, and its best chapter is still ahead,” said Glenn Pollack, chairman of Ghurka.

“Partnering with Kevin Love proves the point. He represents longevity, authenticity and taste, and that is Ghurka in a sentence. ”Waylon Jennings may have died in 2002, but his particular take on outlaw music and his influence live on. Now, in honor of the release of “Diamonds,” his 48th album of previously unreleased recordings discovered by his son, Shooter Jennings, Seager Co. is launching a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection.

The California-based Seager created an eight-piece collection featuring classic Western silhouettes, archival images and original artwork that pays tribute to the artist. They include the Southpaw Flying W Pearl Snap, which is limited to 280 units and retails for $95; three graphic T-shirt designs, which sell for $40; a country belt buckle for $80, and three styles of snapback hats for $40.

Seager commissioned artist Dave Fontaine to create a hand-drawn animation of Jennings in the Cadillac he’s photographed in on the “Diamonds” cover.

“Waylon’s influence extends far beyond his music, and it’s meaningful to see his legacy continue through collaborations that reflect who he was,” said Mitra Khayyam, licensing and partnerships director of Waylon Jennings Merch Company. “Seager understands that independent spirit, making this collection a fitting tribute as we introduce ‘Diamonds’ to fans.

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