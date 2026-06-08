Short Takes: Goldwin, Filson Embrace Nature With New Collabs and Collars & Co. Expands

Explore Goldwin's eco capsule, Collars & Co.'s NYC debut, Filson's Bronco SUV, and Sherwin-Williams' Offbeat Green campaign with ILTHY & LeBron James.

Goldwin is a Japanese technical brand known for its minimalist high-performance apparel, while Cactus Store is known for its rare plants, experimental greenhouses, custom furniture and quirky educational initiatives.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Elie Saab and Bombardier's 'Couture Aviation' Jet Cabin The capsule consists of four styles — a T-shirt, shirt, cap and bandana — with the “Earth Does Not Belong to Man” graphic and illustrations developed from Cactus Store’s field research in Namaqualand, a South African World Heritage Site, famous for its untouched wilderness. The products are made from a blend of organic cotton and 100 percent recycled polyester, and feature an odor-eliminating function that neutralizes the smell of sweat, even through repeated washings.

The garments are finished with a wash to achieve a soft texture with a worn-in feel. On Thursday, the Goldwin New York store will host a presentation by Max Martin and Joseph Valle from Cactus Store on Namaqualand that will include a special installation of an ecosystem where the scale of humans and plants is inverted.

The collection, which ranges in price from $35 for the bandana and $80 for the cap to $260 for the shirt, launches Friday at the store and online and globally on June 19. The brand, which got its start on “Shark Tank” with its Dress Shirt polo, has opened its first New York store on the Upper West Side.

The 1,000-square-foot space at 182 Columbus Avenue joins two other units that will be in operation right before Father’s Day: Reston, Va. , and Bethesda, Md. The New York store carries the full Collars & Co. collection of men’s polos, dress and sport shirts, hoodies, shorts, swimwear and other categories and features an in-store espresso bar for customers.

“We’re thrilled to bring Collars & Co. to the Upper West Side, one of New York City’s most vibrant and iconic neighborhoods,” said Justin Baer, founder and chief executive officer of Collars & Co. “Expanding our retail presence to New York City provides an opportunity to serve a community that truly appreciates timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and versatility — values that are at the core of our brand. We look forward to becoming part of the community and serving both longtime customers and new shoppers at our Columbus Avenue location.

”The Bronco Filson SUV brings together two brands known for their outdoor heritage. In this special edition, the cabin features durable quilted leather, fabric seat trim, a grained and wrapped dash, and Filson-inspired storage solutions including door-mounted saddle bags and optional cargo-area bags made from water- and dirt-resistant materials. The truck offers a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine and a Sasquatch off-road package with Fox Shocks.

It will also feature a unique fender badge and a custom serialized console badge commemorating the partnership.

“Bronco buyers don’t just want a vehicle — they want a partner for wherever they’re headed,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Ford Model e. “Filson has spent more than a century making gear people trust and putting their products to the test in extreme conditions. That’s exactly the standard we had in mind when we built this vehicle.

”Paul Wraith, global design director, Ford Sport Utility Vehicles, added that “every material we chose with Filson had to be honest, tactile and relentlessly durable. And like a great piece of gear, this interior isn’t meant to wear down, it’s designed to wear in, aging beautifully alongside you and your adventures. ” “For nearly 130 years, Filson has built products for people who depend on their gear in the harshest conditions imaginable,” added Alex Carleton, chief creative officer of Filson.

“The Bronco Filson is a natural extension of that legacy, combining uncompromising capability with thoughtful craftsmanship and utility-driven design. This vehicle was created for people who see the outdoors not as an escape, but as a way of life. ” The trucks, which will retail for around $70,000, will be available in Bronco Filson exclusive Field Green Metallic, Marsh Gray, Avalanche Gray, Desert Sand, Shadow Black and Oxford White.

There will also be a Iron Sands Copper Metallic finish offered exclusively in North America. It will be available for purchase early next year. To complement the vehicle, a limited-edition Bronco x Filson collection of graphic T-shirts and hoodie are available online and in Filson stores. Each year the paint brand creates The Loneliest Color campaign identifying its least popular tinted shade and inviting consumers to find potential in using the color.

It has tasked ILTHY, a Cleveland-based streetwear brand whose name stands for I’d Love to Help You, with creating a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories featuring the shade. The collection includes T-shirts, caps, socks and a basketball.

“In everything we do as a foundation, we want to create opportunities and open doors so our kids and families know that nothing is beyond their reach,” said James. “The Loneliest Color campaign brings that to life perfectly with Offbeat Green representing something overlooked that still has incredible potential.

We believe in the limitless potential of all our families and want to support them on every step of their journey, which is why resources like the Promise Project with Sherwin-Williams are so important. It’s all about helping people move forward with confidence.

” Consumers can order a complimentary Offbeat Green chip or buy a Peel & Stick to be entered into a sweepstakes to win a signed“At ILTHY, we’ve always believed that the work is bigger than the product; it’s about the people, the places, and the moments that shape us,” said Kumar Arora, cofounder and chief executive officer of ILTHY.

“To collaborate with Sherwin-Williams and theFamily Foundation on The Loneliest Color with ‘We Are Family’ woven into the spirit of this collection, feels especially meaningful. Cleveland, Akron, and the communities we represent are family — and this campaign is a reflection of that. ” The Loneliest Color collection is available for purchase on the ILTHY website and the merchandise retails from $12 for the socks and $60 for the tees and hats to $100 for the basketball.

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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