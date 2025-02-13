Short-Course, Higher Dose Vaginal Brachytherapy Shows Promise in Endometrial Cancer Treatment

A new study from Huntsman Cancer Institute suggests that shorter, more intense doses of vaginal brachytherapy for endometrial cancer patients may be as effective as the standard, more frequent treatment. The study, known as the SAVE Trial, focused on comparing the outcomes of two treatment groups: one receiving the standard treatment (lower doses over multiple sessions) and the other receiving higher doses over fewer sessions. Both groups showed comparable short-term outcomes and toxicity levels, opening up possibilities for streamlining treatment and reducing the burden on patients, particularly those in rural areas.

Researchers from Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah have found that short-course, higher dose vaginal brachytherapy for endometrial cancer is just as effective as more frequent, lower dose sessions. The findings of the randomized clinical trial, known as the SAVE Trial (Short-Course Adjuvant Vaginal Cuff Brachytherapy in Early Endometrial Cancer Compared with Standard of Care), were published recently. Endometrial cancer is a disease that begins in the lining of the uterus.

The primary treatment is surgery, which includes removing the uterus, cervix, and upper vagina. Brachytherapy, a form of internal radiation, is often used as a secondary treatment to prevent the cancer's return. Patients receiving vaginal cuff brachytherapy are treated with internal radiation delivered through an applicator placed in the vaginal cavity.The SAVE trial compared two groups of patients. The control group received the standard treatment, which involved three to five appointments with lower doses of radiation. The experimental group received higher doses of radiation delivered in just two sessions. The researchers found that both groups experienced similar short-term outcomes and few acute toxicities. Dr. Gita Suneja, the study's lead author, emphasized that the findings could significantly improve cancer care for patients, particularly those in rural areas who often face challenges accessing treatment. 'We recognize this is an enormous burden for people to come here for treatment, on top of dealing with a difficult diagnosis,' said Dr. Suneja. 'We are motivated to better serve our rural population, and the results of this study will give us a way to do that.' Dr. David Gaffney, who developed the idea for the SAVE study, noted the importance of the collaboration between multiple institutions involved in the trial, including MD Anderson, Loyola, Intermountain Healthcare, and Stanford.





