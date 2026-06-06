Short but Sweet: 3 Open-World Games That Deliver in Under 20 Hours

Looking for open-world games that won't consume your entire life? Look no further! In this article, we'll explore three open-world games that deliver a thrilling experience in under 20 hours. From Tchia's charming tropical island to Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon's neon-soaked world, and Homefront: The Revolution's tense, survival, and stealth gameplay, we've got you covered. So, grab a snack, sit back, and get ready to explore these incredible open-world games without sacrificing too much of your precious time.

Open-world games are a dime a dozen, and there are plenty of phenomenal options available for those with the time and patience, from Marvel's Spider-Man to Far Cry.

With their sprawling worlds and engrossing narratives, it is easy to lose tens if not hundreds of hours in an open-world title, especially if it's an RPG. That can be fun, but sometimes it's nice to wrap up a story in just under 20 or even 10 hours while still getting the thrill of exploring a vast world teeming with possibilities and secrets.

Surprisingly, while it may sound a little far-fetched, there are a handful of games that cater to that exact desire. From RPGs with huge worlds to smaller titles with densely detailed handcrafted spaces, these open-world games will give players everything the bloated Assassin's Creed games do, but in a much shorter runtime. For those with not nearly enough time to play the 100+ hour open-world games dominating the industry, there is, fortunately, still hope.

Tchia is a remarkable open-world title packed full of charm, genuinely novel gameplay mechanics, and a story that'll make you laugh and potentially even cry. Set across a large map set on a gorgeous tropical island inspired by New Caledonia, you play the titular Tchia as she attempts to rescue the island in a narrative peppered with playful characters, a plethora of twists, and a genuinely inspiring message at its heart.

However, what makes Tchia such a thoroughly enjoyable open world is its approach to traversal. There are numerous ways players can leap, bound, and sail across the island, from using Tchia's raft to taking control of both inanimate objects and a surprisingly vast array of animals to cover great distances.

It's a novel twist to a formula that somehow remains fresh despite treading familiar ground, in large part thanks to just how heartwarmingly endearing Tchia and everything it has to offer are. The best part is that it'll only take you about 8 hours to beat its main story, or roughly 15 if you want to do absolutely everything.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon may be one of the shortest open-world games ever made, coming in at just over four hours to beat its main story. That's largely because it was released as a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 and thus was never really intended to be a fully-fledged game.

That being said, it is still an incredible time, one that utilizes the very best aspects of its predecessor to deliver an outrageously ridiculous and endlessly enjoyable campaign that is worth playing at least once. Exploring its detailed neon-soaked world is fun, as is its arsenal of sci-fi weapons. Blood Dragon never takes itself seriously, and that's often when Far Cry is at its best.

For long-time fans, there's plenty to enjoy here, but even those who just want a fun and slightly off-kilter open-world game to enjoy over a weekend will find more than enough to get stuck into with Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The Knightling, much like Tchia, is an immensely colorful, charming, and engrossing open-world game that puts a premium on mechanical innovation and enjoyable gameplay.

Each region of The Knighling's small yet densely detailed and incredibly varied open-world sports a new traversal mechanic and optional side objectives, as well as entirely unique environmental design, which both help to keep things fresh and expand upon the core platforming mechanics that serve as the game's immensely fun foundations. Players start off by sliding and gliding across Clesseia with their trusty shield before eventually pulling off incredible tricks to clear huge swathes of land.

For those less platforming-inclined, The Knightling provides plenty of combat encounters, side quests to complete, puzzles to solve, and a short but sweet narrative to complete, twists and turns aplenty. It'll take around 10 to 12 hours to do absolutely everything the game has to offer, which makes it the perfect game to clear in one day or play casually over a weekend.

Homefront: The Revolution is, in my opinion, a seriously underrated title and one of the best open-world FPS games available. It perfectly balances tense, survival, and stealth gameplay with Far Cry-esque open-world exploration and gunplay to create an unparalleled atmosphere I've seen no other game deliver. It's ostensibly Terminator's future world meets Far Cry, a compelling, stronghold-clearing affair that sees you going from a lone wolf to overcoming all the odds across its numerous open-world regions.

At the start of each area, players have absolutely nothing and must fight tooth and nail against the overwhelming occupying force to take even one base back. It's an incredible experience, one that is made even more enjoyable by the sheer variety of gameplay mechanics and the way they blend together seamlessly.

Overall, Homefront: The Revolution is an absolute must-play for anyone looking for a compelling open-world FPS experience, and it's a title that will keep you coming back for more, even after the main story is complete.





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