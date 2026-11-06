Man Hospitalized After Stabbing During Phone Snatch Attempt in Shoreline

Police in Shoreline are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed during a robbery attempt on Midvale Ave N. Officers used drones and K9 units to locate the attackers but found no one at the scene.

Shoreline Police Department and King County Sheriff's Deputies are actively hunting for two suspects after a violent stabbing just after midnight on Wednesday in the 17000 block of Midvale Ave N. The incident began when the two unidentified individuals approached a male victim and demanded his cell phone. The victim refused to surrender the device and attempted to flee the scene, prompting the suspects to chase him down.

Once the suspects caught up with the victim, they attacked him with a weapon, inflicting serious stab wounds. Shoreline Fire personnel treated the man at the scene before emergency responders transported him to a local hospital. The severity of his injuries has led to a comprehensive manhunt as law enforcement agencies work to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.

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Deputies found the victim provided a critical account of the events leading to his injury. He told officers that the two attackers chased him down after he resisted the demand for his phone. The resulting confrontation left the victim with multiple stab wounds that required immediate medical attention. The location has since become the primary focus of the investigation as police try to piece together the timeline of the assault.

Following the discovery of the victim, Shoreline Police and King County Sheriff's Deputies launched an extensive search operation to locate the suspects. The investigation team utilized multiple advanced resources to cover the area effectively. Officers conducted a thorough patrol canvass of the neighborhood to gather witness statements and identify potential leads.

Law enforcement also deployed a drone to scan rooftops and hidden areas from above. This aerial support was crucial in covering ground that would be inaccessible to foot patrols. The drone provided a broader perspective of the vicinity, allowing officers to identify any anomalies or signs of recent activity in the area.

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Additionally, a K9 unit was brought in to track any possible scent trails left by the suspects. The dog handler and the unit worked diligently to follow any potential leads along the streets and nearby properties. Despite these extensive efforts, the search did not result in the location of any suspects at the time of the initial report.

While the Shoreline stabbing is under active investigation, other criminal activities in the region highlight ongoing challenges for local law enforcement. In a separate federal matter, a 46-year-old Seattle man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. His sentence was related to his involvement in a fentanyl and drug trafficking ring in an area known as The Jungle.

His conviction demonstrates the continued effort by authorities to dismantle organized crime networks in the area. The sentencing highlights the federal focus on disrupting the supply chains of dangerous narcotics like fentanyl. These distinct cases illustrate the diverse range of criminal investigations handled by regional authorities.

Property crime remains a significant concern in the Pacific Northwest, with several recent incidents drawing public attention. Burglars in Tacoma rammed a truck into a local business early Monday morning. This aggressive entry allowed the thieves to steal approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

The stolen goods specifically included high-value Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon cards. These items are often targeted due to their high resale value and compact nature. The incident underscores the vulnerability of retail businesses to such violent theft tactics.

In another incident involving vehicles, Marysville Police arrested two individuals on Oct. 26. They successfully tracked a stolen vehicle using a GPS deployment device. This technology allowed them to apprehend the suspects without engaging in a dangerous high-speed chase.

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The use of GPS tracking has become a standard tool for law enforcement to safely recover stolen vehicles. It minimizes risk to both officers and the public while ensuring the timely return of property. The arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of modern surveillance techniques in combating vehicle theft.

Beyond violent crime and property theft, authorities are also addressing issues related to public health and animal welfare. Animal control officers seized fifty animals and discovered numerous dead livestock on a property in Brewster on Monday.

These seizures followed serious complaints of animal abuse, prompting a swift response from welfare agencies. The scale of the abuse indicated a serious neglect of basic animal care standards. The intervention was necessary to prevent further harm to the animals involved.

Meanwhile, community organizations like Home Comfort Alliance are releasing guides to help residents manage heating costs during cold snaps. These resources aim to support homeowners facing financial pressures while ensuring safety in their residences. The guides provide practical advice on maintaining efficient heating systems during winter months.

On the health and consumer fronts, Meier and co-authors have published results from a 10-year trial involving over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across 21 centers. This data provides valuable insights into long-term treatment outcomes for various medical conditions. The study highlights advancements in targeted radiation therapy.

For homeowners, the USDA Organic designation remains a trusted standard amidst crowded grocery aisles. However, consumers are warned about uninvited scammers who claim to see damage and start work before homeowners can think. Seven specific steps are recommended to protect Puget Sound residents from these fraudulent activities.

The scammers often target homeowners during periods of extreme weather or high demand for repair services. They arrive uninvited and pressure residents into immediate, unnecessary repairs. Recognizing these tactics is essential for maintaining financial and property security in the region.