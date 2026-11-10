Shoreline Pedestrian Bridge Delayed to Spring 2027 Amid Manufacturing Issues

The new pedestrian bridge over I-5 in Shoreline faces a significant delay, with completion now pushed to Spring 2027 due to manufacturing defects in the bridge arches.

The long-awaited pedestrian bridge connecting Shoreline to the light rail network is facing a major delay, pushing the anticipated opening date back to Spring 2027. The project, designed to link the dense developments on the west side of I-5 with the station near NE 145th St in north Seattle, is currently stalled due to unexpected manufacturing defects.

Manufacturing Defects Cause Delay

The contractor responsible for the bridge installation reported that significant manufacturing issues have been discovered with one of the structural arches. This defect has halted the planned installation that was scheduled for last Saturday, preventing the massive structure from being lifted into place over the freeway as originally intended.

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Shoreline officials had targeted either Saturday, November 7 or Saturday, November 14 as the dates to close I-5 for the lift operation. However, those plans have been indefinitely postponed. A spokesperson confirmed that the team is actively working with the manufacturer to determine the scope of the required repairs.

It remains unclear whether the manufacturer can correct the issue using the existing arch or if a completely new arch must be fabricated. The project team expects to have a definitive answer and a new timeline within a few weeks. This delay suggests that the construction process may need to restart from scratch for this specific component.

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Impact on Light Rail Connectivity

David Jackson, a spokesperson for Sound Transit, emphasized that despite the construction delays, the regional rail network continues to see robust growth in ridership. The agency is focusing on how users are adapting to the system, noting that commuters are finding diverse ways to integrate light rail into their daily routines.

Jackson highlighted that the popularity of the service is expanding beyond local commuters to include sports fans and new residents. The integration of the line across Lake Washington has particularly boosted usage, with Eastside residents increasingly choosing rail over driving for major events.

South Bellevue Station serves as a major hub for these travelers, with approximately 3,500 people boarding during each Seahawks game day. The station features a 1,500-space parking facility that is often full, prompting many fans to drive from further away and park there to take the train into downtown Seattle.

Service Adjustments and Travel Alerts

While the bridge delay is a long-term issue, immediate service changes are affecting commuters this weekend. Buses will replace Sound Transit Two Line trains between South Bellevue and International District/Chinatown on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15.

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Drivers in the region should also be aware of a full closure on Monday evening on SR 167 through Renton. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during this timeframe to avoid significant delays. Additionally, the Aurora Bridge has reopened in both directions following a crash earlier this week.

The bridge will eventually provide a critical link for the new developments in Shoreline. Without it, pedestrians and cyclists must rely on existing, often longer, routes to access the light rail station. The delay underscores the complexities of large-scale infrastructure projects involving specialized manufacturing.

As the region continues to grow, the need for efficient pedestrian connections to transit hubs becomes increasingly vital. The eventual opening of this bridge will enhance safety and accessibility for residents navigating the busy I-5 corridor. The final timeline will depend on the speed at which the manufacturer resolves the arch issues.