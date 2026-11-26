Floodwaters are rising along the Jersey Shore. Video from Sea Isle City and Manasquan shows roads already underwater as high tide and strong winds fuel coastal flooding.

In Sea Isle City, floodwaters spilled into roadways during high tide, with water levels rising quickly enough that conditions changed noticeably within minutes. Coastal flooding worsened rapidly along parts of the Jersey Shore Thursday morning as a powerful storm brought strong winds, heavy rain, and rising water levels to the region.

In Sea Isle City, floodwaters spilled onto roadways during high tide, with water levels rising quickly enough that conditions changed noticeably within minutes. Flooding also developed in parts of Manasquan. Video shows water covering low-lying areas that local officials had warned could flood during Thursday's high tides. Flooding is beginning to develop in parts of Manasquan as the powerful coastal storm impacting New Jersey moves through the region.

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The flooding comes as New Jersey remains under a state of emergency declared ahead of the storm, which officials warned could bring some of the most significant coastal flooding seen in years. Coastal communities have spent days preparing for the event, securing property, relocating vehicles and urging residents to stay off the roads if possible.