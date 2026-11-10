Sicilian Mafia Boss Emanuele Rubino Dies; Funeral Sparks Outrage in Palermo

Shops in Palermo closed for a mafia funeral procession passing through Via Maqueda, sparking fierce public anger across Italy. Mayor Roberto Lagalla condemned the procession.

Palermo's Mayor Roberto Lagalla has issued a stern condemnation after the funeral procession for convicted mobster Emanuele Rubino forced local businesses to shut their shutters along Via Maqueda. The Sicilian capital witnessed scenes of unrest on Monday as supporters paraded through the city center with full honors for the deceased criminal figure.

Rubino, who was 36 years old at the time of his death, passed away earlier this month due to health complications while under house arrest. His passing has reignited tensions between civil society and the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate, which holds significant influence over parts of the island.

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Footage captured by residents showed men wearing white T-shirts printed with Rubino's face carrying his coffin down the main avenue. Supporters rode alongside the casket on scooters, lighting fireworks and flares as they paid their final respects in a display that many locals described as intimidation rather than mourning.

Shopkeepers in Palermo's biggest market were reportedly forced to lower their shutters in what they termed a sign of mourning. This action enraged traders who felt coerced into silence, leading to widespread denunciations across social media platforms where users questioned the absence of senior police officers during the event.

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One X user criticized the lack of official response, asking where the prefect and police chief were during the procession. Another commentator argued that the ties between civil society and the criminal underworld must be severed, noting that these connections are built on culture, fear, and mutual self-interest.

Mayor Lagalla stated that the city cannot accept areas behaving in ways that make citizens feel unsafe or unable to live in freedom. He confirmed that police immediately took action to prohibit the procession from continuing once authorities were notified of the gathering.

Rubino had a history of violent crime within the organization. He previously served prison time for the attempted murder of 21-year-old Gambian migrant Yusupha Susso in 2016. His notoriety stemmed largely from extorting migrant business owners throughout the region, creating an atmosphere of fear among local merchants.

The Cosa Nostra remains one of Italy's most powerful crime syndicates, depicted globally by films like The Godfather. The group consists of various families or clans engaged in extortion, smuggling, and gambling. Their operations continue to challenge law enforcement efforts across Sicily despite recent high-profile arrests.

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Matteo Messina Denaro, another infamous boss, died of colon cancer in 2023 at age 61. He had been captured just eight months prior after spending three decades on the run for murders including dissolving a boy in acid. His capture marked a significant victory for Italian authorities against the syndicate.