ShopRite LPGA Classic returns to Galloway, bringing top golfers and thousands of fans to Seaview

A picturesque day on the bay set the stage for the return of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club, where some of the world's top women golfers are competing in the annual tournament.

A picturesque day on the bay set the stage for the return of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club, where some of the world's top women golfers are competing in the annual tournament.

The three-day, 54-hole event draws up to 30,000 fans each year, many of whom travel to the Jersey Shore to watch elite competition while enjoying vendors, food and merchandise throughout the grounds.

"I'm amazed to see these guys. They just crush the ball. Versus, you know, when we go out on the course. It's amazing what they can do, and it's effortless," said Tim Halpin of Galloway.

The tournament has become a longstanding tradition in the area, attracting both devoted golf fans and families looking to make a weekend out of the event.

"My daughter has a shore house, so we spend three days over there, and then come down over here just to watch," said Sally Lim of Northvale, New Jersey. Organizers say the event offers more than just golf, with activities and amenities designed to appeal to a wide audience. Beyond entertainment, the tournament has a significant economic impact, generating more than $19 million annually for the local community and supporting the golf course and surrounding businesses.

"Between all of the fans, this fierce competition on the golf course with the LPGA professionals, but all the activities and special events and what this means for the community," Dever said. For some attendees, the event is also about personal connections and shared passions. Betty Long of Monroe Township attended with her daughter, enjoying both the competition and the experience of being on the course.

"I believe in being outdoors with the exercise, the women, and I'm just happy to see the women live," Long said. Long, who is 90, said she discovered her love for golf later in life and plans to keep playing for years to come. The tournament continues through the weekend with two more rounds remaining. Tickets are still available, with general admission priced at $20.12-year-old boy from New York dies in rafting accident on Lehigh River during class trip





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