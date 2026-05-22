Shopping Tips: Best Deals for Memorial Day Weekend & Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Enjoy a well-deserved weekend with discounts and sales. From Walmart's major markdowns to Nordstrom's stylish summer fashion on sale, here are the best shopping tips and finds to make your week-end fun and exciting.

Memorial Day Weekend has officially arrived, and while many might celebrate with a backyard barbecue or a lazy day off, I’m scrolling through sales, hoping to snag at a discount.

Walmart is one retailer I won't miss during my holiday shopping spree since the store is known for having major markdowns. There's also no need to wait until Monday as Walmart's best deals are already live. Since Walmart's site is stacked with items, it's always helpful to know where to start.

I compiled my own list of fashion must-haves, with most people hunting for home and kitchen sales during Memorial Day weekend, but some of the best markdowns happen to be on high-end fashion finds. For fashion lovers, there's one sale that's worth waiting for season after season: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. From May 21 through June 1, 2026, the stylist-loved retailer is rolling out major markdowns across fashion, shoes, beauty, and more.

To save you from endlessly scrolling through the seemingly infinite deals, I have compiled the best fashion finds to make shopping easy. Some of my must-have finds are Coach, Adidas, Free People, and more during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. Enjoy your shopping





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Walmart Discounts Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Summer Fashion Finds Fashion Must-Haves

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