Shopping In Person Is Fun Again: The Joy of Going to Our Favorite Stores

In an era when online shopping is more prominent than ever, many people are craving an in-person experience again. Ahead, we explore the trend, from fresh flagship designs to where it might go next.

were practically routine. Back then, the quickest way to find a new sweater or pair of boots was to check out the offerings at your favorite store.

But as with nearly every aspect of our lives, technology changed the way we shop. Today, you can place an Amazon order before bed and find the package waiting on your doormat the next morning. Convenient? Of course.

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But placing an online order simply can’t replicate the feeling of running your hands along racks of clothing, stumbling upon something you never knew you wanted, or falling in love with a piece at first sight—no browser involved. These days, malls and brick-and-mortar stores are experiencing renewed interest as shoppers rediscover the joy of browsing IRL. Below, explore the return of in-person shopping, from what we’d been missing about the experience to the innovations making it feel exciting again.

Like it or not, online shopping has become almost inevitable over the past decade or so. The pandemic, of course, played a major role in accelerating the shift: When shopping in person wasn’t an option, consumers flocked to the internet, ordering everything from groceries to home appliances. Companies capitalized on the changing habits, sweetening the deal with perks like free shipping and returns, along with buy-now-pay-later programs.

Really, you could stock your entire house—and closet—without ever setting foot inside a store. Social media has played a role in the rise of online shopping, too. Instead of aimlessly perusing stores, we’re increasingly introduced to products based on what we’ve clicked, searched, saved, or purchased. TikTok, Instagram, and affiliate links have only fueled the movement.

With influencers constantly touting the benefits of an item—paid ad or not—it’s easy to be swayed into buying something, whether you really need it or will use it in the long run. But the onslaught of products hitting our feeds every day can also be exhausting, as the seemingly endless options can make even a simple purchase feel overwhelming.

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After all, why choose from a thousand pairs of jeans online when you could walk into a store and narrow it down to a handful of strong contenders? There’s another thing online shopping lacks: touch. Technology sadly hasn’t figured out a way for us to feel a product through a computer or phone screen yet .

Sure, amay look especially cozy in a photo, but you never really know how it feels until the package arrives at your door. The same goes for the weight of a fabric, the softness of a knit, or the quality of the construction. All this to say? As easy as online shopping may be, there are some things a screen simply can’t offer.

And lately, shoppers seem to be craving those IRL interactions again. Stores are seeing more foot traffic as of late—in many cases, thanks to new, intriguing offerings that give shoppers a reason to stick around. Take Mother Denim, for instance: Last month, the Los Angeles–based brand opened its first standalone flagship in Beverly Hills, complete with a café, ’60s-style conversation pit, and vintage-inspired phone booth.

Cofounder Lela Becker believes people are itching to get back out and rediscover the joy of shopping in person.

“They want to see and experience everything in person and have that connection and conversations,” she tells Byrdie. The café, in particular, has picked up in the weeks since the store opened, with some visitors stopping by simply for a coffee. According to Becker, they were inspired to incorporate the concept after noticing the trend in Europe. Mother Denim isn’t the only label giving shoppers more reasons to linger.

Sporty & Rich’s new Melrose store in Los Angeles, which opened last spring, has embraced a similar model, pairing its retail space with a café—much like its New York location. The brand took the store a step further with a private workout area, offering Pilates classes led by industry experts. In other words, these spaces aren’t designed solely for shopping: Instead, they’re places to spend time. Younger consumers may be especially drawn to the novelty of the experience.

Because they grew up in the age of e-commerce, Becker thinks they’re curious about shopping the old-fashioned way.

“They were sort of the catalyst for the shift ,” the co-founder notes. Gen Z, of course, is no stranger to the TikTok “haul,” where users document their latest shopping finds. And increasingly, stores like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx are becoming destinations for these excursions.

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Take. Sena typically heads to either store in search of a particular item or two, but the treasure-hunting nature of the experience often leads to more discoveries.

“That doesn’t stop me from checking every aisle and coming back with a few more things,” she explains. “I love Marshalls because it’s so exciting when you find the perfect decor item or clothing item you didn’t know you needed. ”, home style expert for Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, is also an in-person shopping proponent—and even has a strategy for making the most of a trip.

“I love to get a cart and treat it as a living concept board,” she tells Byrdie. “So, as I’m walking through the aisles, I actually am designing a space by pulling bedding, pillows, and accessories. ” The goal, she explains, is to be able to look at everything in your cart and envision how the pieces might come together in your home or closet.

According to Nayak, being able to touch and smell products in person makes a huge difference—and not just with clothing, but with home goods like blankets and candles, too. And, as mentioned, there’s another perk to shopping IRL: unexpected discovery. Because algorithms tend to feed you more of the same once they learn your preferences, browsing a store can introduce you to silhouettes, trends, and pieces you may never encounter online.

In turn, this can help you develop your taste and encourage you to step outside your comfort zone. And for those concerned with the rapid speed of AI , shopping in person leads to employee interactions and recommendations. , it’s hard to beat the thrill of the hunt.

It’s truly euphoric to stumble upon one of those rare gems—be it an archival designer piece or furniture from a bygone decade—that makes you feel like you just won the lottery. Instant gratification doesn’t hurt, either. Instead of obsessively checking tracking numbers and waiting around for UPS, shopping in stores means you can walk out with your purchase in hand—great for those who aren’t, well, the most patient .

In the digital age, online shopping isn’t going anywhere. However, retailers seem increasingly eager to draw people back into stores with unique immersive experiences. Cafés have become commonplace in shops as of late, while fitness classes are slowly trickling in, too. And if these additions are any indication, the possibilities are endless: Perhaps we’ll see even more wellness, food, and entertainment offerings enter the retail space.

Meanwhile, as Sena points out, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are actually giving shoppers a reason to log off and experience the hunt in person. At the same time, evolving technology is making IRL shopping more seamless, with innovations like virtual fitting rooms, smart mirrors, and mobile checkout bridging the gap between digital convenience and the physical experience. The future of shopping, then, may not come down to online versus in person.

Instead, it could be about finding a happy medium between the two—keeping the ease of shopping from our couches while rediscovering the joy of browsing IRL.