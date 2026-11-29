Multiple importers tell NBC News the cost of artificial trees are expected to go up in price this season because of tariffs.

Multiple importers tell NBC News the cost of artificial trees are expected to go up in price this season because of tariffs. Families heading out to pick up a Christmas tree this holiday season may find that going natural is the more affordable option.

While local Christmas tree sellers say prices for real trees are staying relatively steady compared to last year, artificial trees and other holiday decorations areFor Marshall and Brittany Nicely, the search for a Christmas tree is part of the holiday tradition. The couple recently moved back to San Diego and are shopping for a real tree together for the first time in years.

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"Just kind of the process of picking one out is more exciting than just getting the same one out of the attic every year," Marshall Nicely said. The couple visited Valley View Christmas Trees on Genesee Avenue, where they were looking for the biggest tree that would fit inside their home. Oscar Alvarado, who works at Valley View Christmas Trees, said the business gets its trees directly from a longtime grower in Oregon.