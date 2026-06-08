Shopping for a Fishing Dad? Here's What We Actually Want.

Seven field-tested Father's Day picks for fishing dads — from a $15 pack of soft plastics to a $2,000 fishing-ready eBike. No filler.

The Bollé Airfin fishing sunglasses are one of seven field-tested picks for the fishing dad in your life. | Julie Mazurek There are lots of Father's Day gift guides for fishing dads, but most are written by people who don't fish.

Real fishing guys can tell. Every item below is something I've personally used, tested, and loved. And, they’re not all specifically fishing tackle, but I promise you these are all going to be deeply appreciated by dads who fish, camp and spend time in the outdoors. The price and where to buy is right there.

Easy. The good thing about a gift like this is even if dad already has some of these new Berkley Lab Series baits, he will always appreciate more of them. Thanks to a visually unforgettable demo during the bait’s launch, and immediate major tournament victories including the Bassmaster Classic, this one of the hottest baits of 2026.

And even though they were initially sold out and really tough to find, they have started restocking now, and you should be able to find at least some colors. Here's a video I shot at the launch for these baits. To better explain what makes these baits different, they added purple die to the scent powder—but only for the demo. The baits you purchase don't create a visual cloud, but they do disperse this much scent.

In my career, I get to test a lot of fishing sunglasses. Honestly, a lot of them are really good. But this new pair from Bollé had that something extra you notice the second you put them on. Light, stylish, very clear and unobstructed vision, with little, subtle “wings” along the bottom outside edge that do a great job of blocking light from leaking in.

You won't be surprised to learn that I’ve never been mistaken for a fashion model. But this FXR Flannel Jacket has gained me more questions and compliments than anything I’ve owned in the past several years. It’s just super cool looking, but it’s also a very comfortable, warm and functional jacket. Bass guys love to throw baitcasting reels.

But no bass guy loves the inevitable backlash tangles that come with them. Even the best, most experienced casters spend more time picking out bird nests than they care to admit. The Revo SX VoltiQ from Abu Garcia incorporates an electronic braking technology virtually eliminates this problem. Plus, the reel is smooth, comfortable, and feels sturdy.

Your bass fishing dad will love this! A cool watch is a proven statement piece. This Citizen Endeavor offers the perfect mix of sporty and durable, but also refined and classic. Eco-drive never needs a battery, the sapphire crystal face is super durable, and it’s water resistant up to 100 meters.

This is a cool watch for a fishing dad! When guys picture camping, fishing and spending time outdoors, at some point they’re picturing cooking and eating meat outdoors. Fact! One of the best ways you can help elevate that scene is to set dad up with some amazing knives from Benchmade.

The Wildcoast’s clip-point design and rugged stainless steel blade is made for durable precision. And because you don’t want dad to try to use the nearly 12” long Wildcoast to cut the steak on his plate , complete the outdoor meat-eating vision with a set of Benchmade Table Knives. Once the roast is carved we seem to forget that you still need to cut bite-sized pieces.

It’s crazy how much more enjoyable I have found the dinner experience to be once I had the best tools for the job. Yes, this is a high-end gift. But more than anything else on the list, this Aventon eBike opens up fishing opportunities that used to be unreachable. The build-quality of this bike is unmistakable.

It’s beefy, it’s fast, the range is amazing, and it’s fun to ride. I added aWhile dads truly appreciate any gift you give them, they really don’t want a gift card. Dad wants something that tells him you paid attention. Even if you don’t fish yourself, you can show him you understand and support his favorite things.

Any pick on this list will do that. Transparency Note: Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers mentioned, some of the gear reviewed in this article has been provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own. Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the outdoor lifestyle for Fishing On SI -a division of Sports Illustrated.

Before writing On SI he enjoyed a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing campaigns and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is a dedicated husband and father, an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, musician, and author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”.





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