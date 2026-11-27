HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Shoppers braved rain and cold Friday to find discounts on everything from electronics and clothing to home goods during Black Friday sales. “We have a family tradition when you turn 13, so I’ve been Black Friday shopping for about 25 years. We’ve been doing it quite some time,” one shopper said.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Shoppers braved rain and cold Friday to find discounts on everything from electronics and clothing to home goods during Black Friday sales.

“We have a family tradition when you turn 13, so I’ve been Black Friday shopping for about 25 years. We’ve been doing it quite some time,” one shopper said. She and her family woke up at 3 a.m. to get to Cabella’s when it opened at 5 a.m. before hitting the other stores on their list. First-time Black Friday shoppers Michael Nettleton and Katrina Kimbro said they woke at 5 a.m. but wanted to wake up earlier.

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“We can’t wait to get in here and see what there is for us,” Nettleton said of their first stop, Cabela’s. Although Black Friday sales now extend beyond the day itself, it remains one of the year’s biggest shopping days. Major retailers and small businesses alike used the day to boost sales.