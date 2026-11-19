Here we go again. Nervous shoppers are rushing to Sam's Club and Costco to snap up survival items. But what is really necessary? And what should you have at home, just in case?

It's been looking like COVID 2.0 at some Sam's Club and Costco stores this past week. Recent technology and banking outages — from Microsoft Outlook to Chase Bank — have consumers wondering what could go down next, and whether they should be preparing for it.

At Sam’s Club, shoppers have been rolling out carts filled with bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels and other essentials. The common explanation: “just in case. ” WATCH as shoppers explain why they are loading their vehicles with 'doomsday supplies:' Shoppers are stocking up again, but is this really needed? Juan Montanas, loading his pickup with water, said recent outages have convinced him that it makes sense to be prepared.

Also read This Cozy Costco Soup Has Shoppers Flocking To The Deli

“We have to prepare for things coming in case they happen,” he said. Other shoppers expressed similar concerns, with one saying he decided to stock up after hearing that “something’s going on right now. ” Some stores are reporting they are out of home generators, while Bloomberg News reports a surge in sales of camping gear. But cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter of Intrust IT Security says there is no reason to panic or start hoarding supplies.

Instead, Hatter points to longstanding federal emergency-preparedness guidance recommending that households keep basic supplies on hand in case critical services are temporarily disrupted.

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“Ready.gov, FEMA, tells you you should have 72 hours of stuff to be prepared in the event of an outage for any reason,” Hatter said. “It doesn't have to be a cyber attack or tinfoil hat prepper type stuff. ” Those suggestions have been in place for years, he said, and are no reason for panic buying.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online delays for other major banks Customers of some US banks are reporting difficulty accessing accounts online What should you do if banks or technology systems go down? But the recent outage at several major banks is a reminder to always have some cash on hand, in case your ATM goes down.

When it comes to your finances, Hatter recommends taking a few simple precautions: Shopper Justin Knott was picking up water, but said he wasn't ready to become a full-fledged “prepper. ” “I don't buy into the hype,” he said.

“You can't, you can't do that, right? ” The bottom line: Having some emergency supplies, batteries, and cash available can make sense, as power can always go out after a storm or other natural event. Preparing for a short-term outage is one thing, and is always a good idea. But paper towels and other items are not free.

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Spending hundreds of dollars on items you probably won't need is a case of don't waste your money.