Shoppers Say This SPF 40 Lip Oil Is ‘Reminiscent of Black Honey’ but Actually Protects Lips

Sun protection in a berry hue that looks good on everyone? Sign us up.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is one of those beauty products everyone technically knows they need and somehow still forgets exists.

We will sunscreen our faces, necks, hands, shoulders and ears if the beach day is serious enough, then leave our lips out there with a cute gloss and a prayer.is described as a muted mauve, though one reviewer said it looked more like “a neutral berry” on her medium-toned skin. She called it “truly” more oil than gloss, with sheer but noticeable color and a subtle shimmer. The only annoying part?

It is already sold out at Ulta and on Alleyoop’s site, though Amazon and Revolve still have shades available. The part that keeps this from being just another pretty lip oil is that shoppers say it does not act like the lip sunscreens many of us have abandoned after one weird-tasting swipe.

“This is a really lovely product,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it never smells or tastes “sunscreeny. ” They did mention a faint “creamy/buttery” scent at first, “as though I’m putting melted buttercream frosting on my lips,” but said it fades quickly. Another shopper was even more direct: “zero flavor or smell.

” And if a hazy cool mauve hue isn’t your vibe, there is also a pinker option with a smooth satin finish,The formula also has more going on than shine. Squalane helps mimic the oils your lips already make, so the finish feels cushioned instead of coated.

Meadowfoam seed oil helps hold onto moisture without that heavy balm feeling, and bisabolol is the calming ingredient to know if your lips get dry, cracked or dramatic after too much sun and wind. Shoppers seem to be getting the skincare part. One called it “sunscreen that feels like skincare,” while another said the shades, ingredients and benefits left her lips feeling “so soft and hydrated.

” Another reviewer titled their feedback “SPF that doesn’t pill” and wrote, “No one would ever know this is an SPF lip product,” which is basically the dream if your current lip sunscreen leaves a chalky residue or white cast. And then there is the review that does all the convincing: “I spent 13 hours on the beach in FL last week.

First time I didn’t get sun blisters. ” Like any lip oil, it needs reapplying after food, but one reviewer took that as “a good reminder to replenish your SPF regularly. ” If your summer lip routine currently has color, gloss and absolutely no UV protection,Get Ready! Parke’s First Summer Friday of the Year Is Happening Now — Here’s What You Need to Know





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