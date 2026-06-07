Shoppers Say This ‘Moisturizing’ $6 Lipstick Is ‘Very Comparable’ to the Discontinued Mac Snob

There’s a reason some fans have been using it for 20 years.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.know that once you find that perfect shade, you better stock up.

The millennial-favorite makeup brand has something of a habit of quietly discontinuing some of their mostThis is what fans of Mac’s Snob have recently discovered, as some fans have been unable to find it, while others claim a new formula doesn’t give the exact finish that they first fell in love with. This is why many fans of thebest, saying, “I LOVE this color. It’s a shade, if it were paint, would be called ‘Dusty Rose.

’ I can NOT find any othereven close to this, in any brand. ” That soft, cool-toned pink hits the sweet spot between natural and polished, makingformula is infused with 80% conditioning ingredients, which keeps lips hydrated and feeling so good you might forget you’re wearing.

“This formula keeps my lips from becoming chapped,” admitted one devoted reviewer, while another pro tip from a long-term beauty enthusiast noted that it goes on “not waxy, or runny or oily”—just right for all-day comfort. Even fans of luxury brands like Chanel have found themselves coming back to this budget-friendly favorite.

One reviewer kept it real, saying, “Of course I prefer Chanel, but when the wallet doesn’t allow for Chanel or Mac, thecolors I wore in the past are the ones I continue to go back to. ” At $6 a pop, the price point is, frankly, hard to beat.create a smooth, lightweight finish that won’t cake or settle into lines. One reviewer summed it up best, calling it “a GREAT product” they’ve been loyal to “for almost twenty YEARS.

”could be the answer to your lipstick woes. Pick up a tube or two before this beauty secret becomes everyone’s favorite beauty steal! This $5 Foundation Is Beloved for Making Skin Look like It Has ‘A Filter for Your Face in Real Life’





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