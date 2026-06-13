Shoppers Say This $7 Lipstick Has ‘Exactly the Same Color’ as the Discontinued Mac Viva Glam II Lipstick

Fans love how long the rosy color lasts, too.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. — only to find out it has been discontinued.

For fans of Mac’s Viva Glam II — a matte,that disappeared from the makeup brand’s website and shelves last year — the hunt for a replacement has been a frustrating one. Shoppers Are ‘Addicted’ to This $9 Lipstick That’s ‘As Close to Mac Velvet Teddy’ as They Can Get “So this is exactly the same color as Mac Viva Glam II,” one reviewer shared.

“The only difference is that it is a creamand not matte, which I actually prefer…and it is way more affordable. ” Affordable and creamy? We’re listening.

“I normally purchased high-end lipstick thinking they were better in quality. I now know that is not the case. This lipstick is very creamy and applies smoothly,” another shopper shared, proving that luxury doesn’t have to come with a matching price point. Theincludes shea butter, which mean your lips stay hydrated, soft, and free of that dreaded dry feel some matte lipsticks leave behind.

And it’s not just about quality. The drama of being unable to find the perfect shade in stores hits close to home for many.

“I could not find this shade anymore in stores! Then I thought, why not try Amazon! I was so thrilled I ordered 2! ” shared a particularly ecstatic fan.

When someone’s buying multiple backups of a lipstick, it’s clear the hype is real. A creamy finish, bold pigmentation, and a shade that fans have called indistinguishable from Viva Glam II? All for $7? One shopper summed it up perfectly when they said, “It was perfect!

” Whether you’re a fan of the original or just on the hunt for a stunning new everyday lipstick,is worth the try. At this price, you really don’t have much to lose .





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