Shoppers waited in line for hours on Black Friday to get a chance to score deals at a local Tacoma business.

Some shoppers waited in line for hours on Black Friday to get a chance to score deals at a local Tacoma businesses. ETC Tacoma is a local store operating in the city for the last 12 years focusing on highlighting the City of Destiny.

The line stretched around the corner outside of ETC Tacoma on Friday morning.

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"We came prepared. We brought chairs, a cooler, some books and chilled and met some cool people," said Aiden Sizemore. ETC Tacoma is a streetwear clothing store that highlights elements of the City of Tacoma. Employees told FOX 13 Seattle they were excited to see the community’s support on Friday.