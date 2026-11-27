Cold weather did not stop customers from lining up before stores opened the day after Thanksgiving.

MOBILE, Ala. - Shoppers looked for deals on gifts for themselves and for loved ones early Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Dozens of people were in line outside Best Buy right before doors opened at 6 a.m. Other stores in the area also had customers packed outside.

Hundreds of people were in a line that wrapped around the Academy Sports on Airport when doors opened at 5 a.m. A steady flow of shoppers continued throughout the day. Cold weather did not stop people from shopping on Black Friday. People spent their mornings bundled up, looking for the best deals they could find.

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Keirstyn Knapp, a shopper, said she set an alarm for 3 a.m. “I set an alarm for 3 o’clock, and I woke up on the first ring, so here I am out and about. Black Friday at Faith Nutrition was amazing. I was the first person in line and won some pretty cool door prizes,” Knapp said. Most shopping is now done online.