Shopify Projects Mid-20% Revenue Growth in Q1, Despite Slowdown

Shopify reports strong Q4 earnings, with net income nearly doubling and GMV surpassing expectations. The company projects continued growth in Q1, but at a slower pace than the previous quarter. Shopify President Harley Finkelstein addresses the impact of recent tariffs and advocates for streamlined customs processes.

Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform provider, has released its fourth-quarter earnings report, projecting continued growth for the current quarter despite a slowdown in year-over-year revenue growth . The company anticipates a mid-20% revenue increase in the first quarter, aligning with analysts' expectations of 24.4% growth. However, this growth rate represents a deceleration from the 31% achieved in the fourth quarter, as noted by Wedbush analysts.

They attribute this to factors such as the lapping of leap day, headwinds, and a degree of conservatism, considering Shopify exceeded its guidance range in the previous quarter.Despite the anticipated slowdown, Shopify remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company highlighted the strong merchant momentum carried over from the fourth quarter, acknowledging that the first quarter is typically the slowest seasonally. Shopify President Harley Finkelstein emphasized the importance of the de minimis exception for small businesses engaged in international shipping, advocating for streamlined customs processes and improved digital duty collection to facilitate growth. He also expressed concerns about the impact of recently announced tariffs on entrepreneurs.Shopify's fourth-quarter results showcased strong financial performance. Net income nearly doubled to $1.3 billion, or 99 cents per share, from $657 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached $94.5 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of $93 billion. The company's focus on attracting both small businesses and larger enterprises, such as Reebok, has contributed to its success. Shopify provides a comprehensive suite of tools for online businesses, including software, advertising services, and payment processing options, solidifying its position as a key player in the e-commerce landscape.





