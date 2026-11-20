Check everyone off your list with gift-worthy picks from Nordstrom, Elizabeth Arden and more.

This content is paid for by Elizabeth Arden, Fleet Feet, Luseta and Nordstrom. Our editorial team independently selected these products and wrote this article. When you click on or buy through our links, we earn a commission.on the third.

There were also inspiring conversations with TODAY talent and celebrity guests, including Dylan Dreyer, Jill Martin, actress and Make It Cute co-founder Amanda Seyfried and entrepreneur, podcast host and television personality Melissa Gorga. Of course, there were plenty of snacks and sips for attendees to enjoy too, including refreshments from Sarti Spritz and Don Julio.

Also read Lindsay Lohan Shares Her Holiday Gifting Tips For Hard-To-Shop-For People

And in classic New York City fashion, live performances from current and former cast members of the hit Broadway musicals “Chicago” and “Wicked” were even sprinkled throughout the day. It wouldn’t be a Shop TODAY event without an epic brand bazaar, and Brach is sharing standout picks from brands that sponsored and popped up at the event so you can shop along from home.

Below, score exclusive deals on beauty gifts from Elizabeth Arden and Luseta Beauty, treat yourself to wardrobe upgrades from Fleet Feet and Nordstrom and get crafty with creative kits from Make It Cute. Plus, see what was inside the gift bag that attendees received, worth more than $900! Brach is a huge Elizabeth Arden fan and says she’s been using the brand’s products for years.

Just in time for holiday shopping this year, they released an incredible selection of curated gift sets complete with bestselling products. Their first ever 12 Days of Beauty advent calendar is packed with skin care, makeup and fragrance — perfect for the beauty lover in your life, or even a great “treat yourself” gift.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that you can now score 25% off these gift sets with codeRetinol Capsules , Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream and Rapid Skin Renewing Eye Cream With the Retinol Restoration set, you’ll get three products featuring retinol and ceramides . Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules , Lift and Firm Sunscreen and Lift and Firm Eye Cream The Twist & Lift Trio is all about hydration, featuring the brand’s bestselling Advanced Gold Ceramide Capsules.

Brach says they make her skin feel firmer and smoother, while giving her that radiant glow. Plus, the individually portioned capsules are easy to use and great for holiday travel! Rice water shampoo , rice water conditioner , rice water hair mask and rice water hair spray This four-piece set from Luseta Beauty is the ultimate holiday travel hack for hair care on the go.

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The shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and finishing spray all feature fermented rice water, an ingredient that Brach says made her hair look stronger, smoother and shinier. The shampoo even won a, and now you can try incorporating it into your routine before committing to the full-size product. The brand is also offering 30% off sitewide with codeWhen it comes to festive holiday looks or go-to gifting that feels super luxe, Brach says that cashmere is always the answer.

This 100% cashmere sweater from Nordstrom has that incredibly soft feel and natural warmth, with a timeless crewneck style that makes it a versatile wardrobe staple. There are so many color options as well, so you can choose from festive tones, gorgeous neutrals or fun pops of color. And the best part is that you can take up to 41% off, bringing this pick under $100.

Speaking of a little luxury for less, this men’s sweater is a great option for the husband, dad or brother who is impossible to shop for. They can never have enough classic pieces in their closet, making this a style you’ll want to stock up on! Fleet Feet is a specialty running store that offers a personalized fitting experience using 3D foot-scanning technology to measure your feet and help assess your fit.

With over 290 locations, it’s also a go-to for anyone on your gift list who runs, walks or is just on their feet all day. With a curated selection of products from shoes to gear and beyond, you’re sure to find something that suites your style — and Brach has her eyes on this pair of supportive sneakers from Hoka. The Shop TODAY team loves the soft cushioning, comfortable footbed and lightweight feel!

Available in both women’s and men’s styles, these sneakers are made for running and walking, but Brach thinks they’re a good pick for anyone with an active lifestyle. The hardest decision will be choosing a color! You can also find socks at Fleet Feet, including this super comfortable crew style from Feetures. With a snug fit and extra cushioning, they make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

These craft kits from Make It Cute are what Brach calls a family staple, and Dylan actually spoke to the brand’s co-founder, Amanda Seyfried, at the event. They are the most adorable miniature houses and shops that kids actually build, decorate and play with — so the gift is both an activity and a toy! You can choose from the tiny fairy house above, a bookshop or a bakery kit, all of which come with stickers and decorative accessories.

Right now, the brand is offering 15% off sitewide. Brach adds that these these kits, which are made for kids ages four and up, are great for encouraging creativity and imaginative, screen-free play. Collect them all to create your own miniature town! Starting under $20, these would make fantastic gifts for nieces, nephews or your own little ones — especially if you need something to keep them entertained over holiday break.

Whether you wrap it around your mantel or use it to set the table, this garland set will add a nice touch of greenery to any space. No need to pick up pine needles at the end of the season with this artificial Christmas tree that’s currently over 30% off. Shop TODAY Holiday House attendees received gift bags with more than $900 worth of products, which were provided to us for free by participating brands.

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Shop featured products and brands below! If you’ve been looking to refresh your skin care routine, this moisturizing pick is a must-have for the cold-weather season. This skin care tool is inspired by the benefits of ice baths. Let it literally chill in the freezer for 15 minutes, then roll it along your forehead, cheeks and jawline to help reduce puffiness, calm redness and more, according to the brand.

In search of some new sheet masks to add to your skin care arsenal? This pick delivers intense hydration with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, per the brand. Whether you’re battling dry eyes, fatigue or puffiness, consider reaching for these compresses that heat up using activated carbon — no microwave needed. This pack comes with 30 individually-packed masks which are perfect for taking on the go.

No need to pack countless eye patches in your carry-on — this reusable pick comes in a tin so you can reapply them anytime you need to look well rested. Guests went home with these drink mixes in their gift bag, which are super easy to take with you during holiday travel. For a luminous glow in the dead of winter, reach for these editor-favorite skin care drops that are packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients.

This skin care gift set comes in festive packaging which makes it even easier to stuff in a stocking or place under the tree. Get conversations flowing around the dinner table or at holiday parties with this box of cards that ask open-ended questions about the past, present and future. This neck cream is dispensed from a nifty, gua sha applicator that’s designed to glide easily along the jawline.

From late night festivities to long travel days, pop this Dr. Brandt cooling eye gel in your bag for whenever you need a pick-me-up. Add a pop of color to your holiday look with these bracelets from BaubleBar that were designed to mix and match with your existing stack. Guests went home with a set of press-on nails so they can skip the salon and still feel holiday party ready.

This light therapy mask features seven different light modes to help with acne, fine lines and more, per the brand. Need some rest and relaxation ahead of the holidays? Pop on this LED mask for a hands-off step in your skin care routine. Give dry or damaged hair some extra attention with this deep repair conditioning treatment that only needs to be used once or twice a week.

Out with the old and in with the new! This makeup set from Tarte includes mascaras, clay palettes, lip glosses and more for a fresh face stepping into the holiday season. Guests got to try their luck at the Anna Zuckerman claw machine, with a chance to win some dazzling jewelry like these lab-created sapphire earrings. Guests were gifted three months of an Audible Premium Plus subscription, but right now everyone can score this limited-time deal.

Our team features a range of qualified experts and contributors in our broadcast segments to reveal the latest in trends, remarkable sale events and all things shopping across a variety of categories. Products were independently chosen by members of the Shop TODAY team along with Adrianna Brach.is the executive editor at Shop TODAY, with over a decade of experience as an editor covering beauty, fashion and shopping.

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. For this article, we selected products from participating brands and sponsors featured at For paid content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses products to recommend that are sold by the brand. The brand does not review or approve the content.feature allows users to manually select their favorite publishers and news outlets for a more customizable experience tailored directly to the reader.

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