Shop & save: Exclusive ABC Secret Savings deals for November 2026

Score big: Best discounts on jewelry, loungewear & gadgets this November with ABC Secret Savings.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Discover the season's best deals with ABC Secret Savings: Stuffed with Savings Event.

For a limited time, find exclusive offers from these 24 top brands, including lab diamond jewelry, trending beauty tech and cozy loungewear. Stock up on kitchen essentials, gourmet treats and save 50% on a new mattress. You can also find travel must-haves, storage solutions and more. Shop now while supplies last.

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Add some shine to your day or night with Maya J's lab-grown diamond jewelry. Choose from beautiful studs in round, emerald, heart and princess cuts, all set in 14-carat white gold. Elegant pendant necklaces are available in single or double stone designs, including fancy yellow styles. Free shipping is included.

Brighten up your fireplace this holiday season with Tiana Designs personalized beaded stockings. Each stocking is carefully crafted and fully beaded, featuring crushed velvet, pearl and feather accents. Add a name or initials for a personal touch. If you don't have a fireplace, you can still fill these stockings with gifts to place under the tree.

Free shipping is available. Add some flair to your look with the MALIBU SKYE classic shoulder bag, which comes with a stylish tricolor-print scarf. It's designed to help you stay organized with multiple compartments. You can pick from a wide range of colors.

Turn your favorite memories into keepsakes with HP's Sprocket Panorama Printer. Make custom labels, stickers and photobooth strips using this compact, portable device. Use the free app to add filters, frames, stickers and text. The prints won't smudge or fade and the printer uses zero-ink technology.

Free shipping is included. Showcase your favorite memories with the Proper Hills Digital Photo Frame. You can upload up to 20,000 photos and videos and it even has a built-in speaker for video clips. Share images from anywhere using the free app so your special moments are always nearby.

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Free shipping is available. Enjoy delicious caramels from McCrea's Candies. Each caramel is cooked in copper kettles then hand-rolled, cut and wrapped on a vintage machine in Boston. They come beautifully boxed, perfect for enjoying yourself or giving as a gift.

Try flavors like Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple and Cape Cod Sea Salt. Advent calendars, gift boxes and classic tubes are also available. Enjoy LED beauty treatments at home with GLO24K. The seven-color LED mask offers red, blue, purple, green, yellow, light blue and bright light options. The handheld triple-action LED device includes these colors plus thermal and vibration features for targeted care on your face, neck and upper arms.

The Nova-X uses microcurrent and sonic vibration to help refresh your skin. Free shipping is included. DudeRobe isn't just for men anymore. The women's robe has the same DudeRobe style, made just for women, with sweatshirt material on the outside and a soft, absorbent towel lining.

It features no floppy sleeves, a belt that stays attached and a hidden inside pocket. There are also matching pants, shorts and hoodies for men plus an oversized throw for extra comfort. Take care of your skin with Olivella's Italian olive oil-based skincare. Made with ultra-purified virgin olive oil from Italy, these products are free from parabens and sulfates and work well for all skin types.

You'll find everything from bar soap to eye cream and face oil. Help your hair look thicker, fuller and healthier. Zenagen was created by a molecular biologist who blended advanced hair and scalp science with powerful botanicals. Choose from thickening shampoos, nourishing conditioner, hair serums and more.

Enjoy comfort all day with the REATHLETE SereneSitz Seat Cushion. Its ergonomic shape helps improve posture and the slip-resistant bottom keeps it steady on most seats. Use it at your desk, in the car or anywhere you want extra support. Try Delavignes Gourmet Foods & Gifts and notice the difference.

Their extra virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars are bottled in Waterbury, Connecticut. The infused oils use real herbs and citrus like garlic, basil and lemon. The balsamic vinegar comes from Modena, Italy and has a low-acid, thick texture with a delicate flavor. Pick from single bottles or gift sets.

Turn everyday meals into something special with Gustus Vitae. These seasoning sets are made in small batches, offering flavors from sweet and savory to spicy. The magnetic tins attach to your fridge so they're always within reach when you cook. Add some new flavors to your pantry.

Bushwick Kitchen's Butter Maple Syrup mixes organic maple syrup with vegan butter flavor. Their Spicy Honey blends wildflower honey and habanero for a sweet and spicy kick. The gift set includes three honey flavors—Spicy, Meyer Lemon and Salted—nicely packaged with a dish towel. Sweep up messes and let EyeVac handle the rest.

With over 15,000 positive reviews, this touchless vacuum picks up dirt, hair, dust, crumbs and more from hard floors. Infrared sensors turn it on automatically when you sweep toward it in Auto Mode so you can skip the dustpan. There's also a model made for pet owners. Free shipping!

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Fill any room with your favorite scents. MIKO's Aura Essential Oil Diffuser uses cold-air nebulizing technology so it works without water or heat. It runs quietly and fits in anywhere. Just plug it in, pick your essential oil and set the timer.

Free shipping! Relax with Plufl's Hugl Cooling Body Pillow. Its U-shape supports pressure points and helps ease discomfort in your neck, back, hips and knees thanks to a mix of memory foam and microfiber. The lightweight Cooling Breeze Blanket keeps you cool and comfortable all night.

Free shipping! Sleep cooler and get adaptive support with Molecule. Cooling fibers keep your bed comfortable every night and copper helps move heat away from your body for better sleep. The three-zone RecoveryFlo foam gives firmer support where you need it.

The mattress comes compressed in a box for easy delivery and setup. Free shipping! Avoid single-use plastic bags. Love Bags are lightweight, durable totes made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Each tote folds into its own small pouch so you can easily keep one in your purse, backpack or car. They're great for shopping, errands and daily use. Add some style to your favorite game. Ellembee's Mahjong tile bags are made from 100% cotton canvas.

They're small but can hold a full set of American Mahjong tiles and come with a gold zipper, leather pull and playful designs. Pick your favorite saying or pattern. Help your circulation and fight fatigue without feeling squeezed. Wellow compression socks have a knee-high design that gives gentle, comfortable support and looks good too.

They're perfect if you're on your feet all day or travel often. Travel with ease and confidence. Lug's Box Truck hardside rollers have a tough polycarbonate shell, smooth 360-degree spinner wheels for easy movement and a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your things safe. Enjoy open-ear listening with VYBZ Open-Ear True Wireless Headphones.

They're made for comfort, awareness and clear sound so you can listen to music, podcasts or calls without missing what's happening around you. The charging case shows the battery level so you always know how much power is left. Back up your photos, videos and files from your phone or computer with Clickfree so you never lose your memories. It's simple: plug it in, open the app and start backing up.

It's a smart choice if you're low on storage or want extra peace of mind in case you lose a device. Free shipping! * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them.

We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.