Shop now, save more: Walmart's top early Black Friday deals under $25

Grab these 2026 Walmart early Black Friday deals under $25 before they're gone.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Walmart's Early Black Friday sale has started, offering great deals on electronics, home essentials, tech and toys before the usual Black Friday rush.

These early savings run through November 15th, but popular items may sell out quickly so it's a good idea to shop now. Here are my top picks for Walmart's best early Black Friday deals under $25. Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop lifted* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Advertisement

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. Juvenile arrested after shooting at Ontario Mills Mall, police say