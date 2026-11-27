Local shops along Fourth Avenue are offering shoppers a chance to find something different while keeping their holiday spending in the community.

TUCSON, Ariz. — With Small Business Saturday approaching, Fourth Ave nue in Midtown offers shoppers a chance to support local businesses while finding something unique this holiday season.

At Aquamarine Daydream, Lovisa Axtell says the workers care about what you're purchasing.

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"We love asking questions about your intentions and who the person is that you're gifting," she explains. There is no shortage of colorful items you'll find when you walk into the store.